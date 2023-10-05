The much-anticipated Lego Animal Crossing set has been announced – and this is everything we know so far.

The rumoured collaboration has finally been confirmed by Lego in a teaser video featuring fan favourite characters.

Fans can sign up to Lego’s mailing list to be the first to access the release at lego.com and lego.com/en-gb.

The news follows up leaked images of five different Lego Animal Crossing sets in August, alongside a rumoured release date.

This was reported to be March 2024, but no official confirmation has been made by either Lego or Nintendo.

But we do know that the collaboration has been announced by the brands, with a short teaser video featuring Lego Animal Crossing figurines.

The clip shows fan favouite characters including Tom Nook, Isabelle, Kappa, Rosie and Marshal in their signature outfits.

The figurines also have specially moulded heads, as each villager has distince ears based on their species, as opposed to the classic Lego heads.

While the background features flowers and trees, with the latter having slots for fruits, so fans can customise them yourself.

The end of the clip then features a present attached to a balloon floating into the air, before revealing the Lego and Animal Crossing logos.

Fans are excited about the announcement, with X users replying that it’s a “dream come true” and “I’m so happy this is finally happening!”.

Another wrote: “I knew this day would come.”

Others joked saying: “Bye bye money.”

Somebody else agreed, saying: “LEGO have really been trying to take all of my money recently.”

Lego and Nintendo have previously teamed up to release a number of Super Mario sets, featuring beloved characters, games and buildings

You can sign up to Lego’s mailing list to be first to find out when the Lego Animal Crossing set will drop at lego.com and lego.com/en-gb.