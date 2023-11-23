Lovehoney has launched its Black Friday 2023 sale – and this is everything you need to know.

The sexual wellness brand has kicked off its “best ever” Black Friday sale with 70 percent off in the US and 60 percent off in the UK.

The Lovehoney Black Friday sale is now live

Shoppers can discounts on hundreds of products as part of the sale, including sex toys, lingerie, bondage and essentials.

You can shop by product, choosing from vibrators, butt plugs, love eggs, masturbators and dildos or by brand.

This includes Lovehoney’s own devices, alongside We-Vibe, Lifelike Lover and the popular Womanizer range.

A highlight includes the Womanzier x Lovehoney collab on the Pro40 Clitoral Stimulator for £79.99 instead of £99.99 (or $79.99 instead of $99.99), which is already being snapped up by customers.

Meanwhile the WeVibe app controlled couple’s vibrator is priced at £63.99 instead of £79.99, which helps you get off with your partner no matter where you both are.

But there’s more than 600 discounted products to choose from in the Lovehoney Black Friday sale.

You can find out more below and shop the Black Friday sale

When is the Lovehoney Black Friday sale?

The Lovehoney Black Friday sale is now live

If you’re in the US then you can get up to 70 percent off as part of their biggest ever Black Friday sale.

This includes sex toys, lingerie and bondage. The deals will be running across Black Friday weekend and into Cyber Monday on 27 November, with more exclusive deals expected to drop on the official days.

If you’re in the UK then you can take advantage of up to 60 percent off, again one of the biggest discounts ever.

It will also run across the weekend, with discounts on more than 600 products.