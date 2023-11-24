Emma Sleep’s Black Friday sale features deals up to 65 percent off

Emma Sleep has launched a huge Black Friday sale – with up to 65 percent off.

The sale, which is running until 28 November features some of the brand’s most popular products.

You can shop the Emma Sleep Black Friday sale exclusively at emma-sleep.co.uk/sale.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The 65 percent discounts marks Emma Sleep’s highest offer in months as the brand wants shoppers to put ‘Sleep Above All’.

They want customers to put good night’s sleep above all other purchases during the busy Black Friday sales.

The brand wants shoppers to put ‘Sleep Above All’.

Some products featured in the sale include the Emma Luxe Cooling Mattress, that ensures your body stays at the right temperature during your sleep.

You may like to watch

It will help you get a deep night’s sleep, making you feel dry, cool and relaxed throughout.

This is priced at £419.30 in the Black Friday sale instead of £1,198, so you can make a huge saving on one of their best sellers.

Another highlight is Emma’s NextGen Plus Premium Mattress, a foam and spring hybrid mattress for “the best of both worlds”.

It gives whole-body support for the ideal combination of comfort, support and spinal alignment.

This one is 50 percent off in the sale, priced at £334.50 instead of £669.

Other highlights include a Divian Bed for £384.40 instead of £961, the Premium Microfibre Pillow for £65.45 instead of £187 and the four-season duvet for £112.05 instead of £249.

To shop all of the Emma Sleep Black Friday deals head to emma-sleep.co.uk/sale.

When is the Emma Sleep Black Friday sale?

The sale is now taking place and you can shop all of the deals on emma-sleep.co.uk/sale.

It’s only running until 28 November, so you can shop across the Black Friday weekend and into Cyber Monday.

There’s up to 65 percent off the brand’s award-winning products to improve your night’s sleep. This includes mattresses, pillows and more.