Malmö announced as host city for Eurovision Song Contest 2024

Malmö has been chosen to host the 68th Eurovision Song Contest in May 2024.

The southern Swedish city – which is the third largest in Sweden – will stage next year’s competition, making it the third city to host the event a total of three times.

Stockholm and neighbouring Copenhagen have also hosted three times, and only London, Luxembourg City and Dublin have hosted more than three Eurovision Song Contests.

Malmö being chosen as the host country follows this year’s contest, which was held Liverpool, being won by Sweden’s contestant, the bookies’ favourite Loreen.

Loreen made history as the first woman – and only the second person – to ever win Eurovision twice.

Eurovision 2023 was the most watched ever, according to the BBC. (OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

The Eurovision 2024 semi-finals will be held at the Malmö Arena on Tuesday 7 May and Thursday 9 May, with the grand final set for Saturday 11 May.

Executive supervisor of the Eurovision Song Contest, Martin Österdahl, said: “Malmö holds a special place in the history of the Contest, having successfully hosted it firstly in 1992 and then in 2013 – following Loreen’s last win.

“We’re excited to be returning to this vibrant and dynamic city which has demonstrated it has the venues and infrastructure that are perfect for staging the world’s largest live music event.”

‘Malmö’s bid demonstrated a huge passion for the Eurovision Song Contest’

Österdahl explained that Malmö’s “commitment to diversity, inclusivity, and innovation aligns perfectly with the spirit of the competition”, while its size and well-developed public transport system makes it the perfect location for the contest.

“Malmö’s bid demonstrated a huge passion for the Eurovision Song Contest, and I have full confidence in their ability to create an unforgettable experience that will bring together fans, artists, and viewers across the globe,” the competition’s executive supervisor added.

The contest will be hosted broadcaster SVT, and Ebba Adielsson, SVT’s executive producer of the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest, said: “Malmö was eventually chosen as it met all the criteria and provides a location with great venues and is a city where all those attending the Eurovision Song Contest can move around easily.

“Malmö is also firmly committed to providing both those visiting and living in the city a chance to participate in the festivities.”

The grand of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023, which took place in Liverpool on behalf of last year’s winner, Ukraine, was the most watched in the history of the competition, according to the BBC.

Ukraine was unable to host the contest due to the ongoing conflict in the Eastern European nation, which was invaded by Russia in February 2022.

Throughout its 67-year history, Eurovision has not only championed LGBTQ+ inclusivity, but it also has increasingly become a space where queer people in particular can come together and celebrate, whether at house parties, in LGBTQ+ venues across the country, or on social media and Eurovision fan sites.

Tickets are expected to go on sale for the nine shows, including dress rehearsals, later this year.

