Comedian Rosie Jones has been praised by viewers after sharing her experiences of ableist abuse in her new Channel 4 documentary, Rosie Jones: Am I a R*tard?

The documentary, which became the subject of controversy due to its use of an ableist slur in the title, examined the 33-year-old comedian’s personal experience with horrific online trolling, an issue she has has been vocal about following the “overwhelming” abuse she received after appearing on the BBC’s Question Time in 2021.

The documentary features several emotional moments as Jones, who lives with ataxic cerebral palsy, reads out the disgusting abuse she is bombarded with on the internet, including rape and death threats.

She then sets out to discover why disability discrimination is “often left unchecked”, particularly on social media platforms such as Twitter.

Throughout the documentary, Jones powerfully repeats the statement, “I am not a r*tard, I am Rosie f***king Jones”.

After the programme aired on Thursday (20 July), fans took to social media to praise Jones for shining a light on the daily reality faced by disabled people across the country.

“Wow this Rosie Jones documentary is hard-hitting,” one person wrote. “How absolutely horrific that she has to wear headphones every day to block out the abuse she gets, and how terrible that Twitter don’t consider the abuse as violating their policies!”

“Shocking, funny and brave. Not everyone can tick those boxes in a documentary,” declared another. “I would add sad too. Sad that such a documentary had to be made in the first place. But you nailed it, you documentarian you.”

Trans journalist India Willoughby added: “Really powerful and emotional. Thank you for doing this, especially confronting the troll.”

Bloody love @josierones and after watching her #rosiejones doc, I love her even more. Keep doing you Rosie and ignore the haters! #Ableism #Ableist #DontBeADick — Lady Jayne (@transchronic) July 20, 2023

Bloody nailed it @josierones and @channel4 Thank you 💜 Such an important documentary on how disabled people face disgusting abuse everyday #rosiejones xxx — Ally Castle (@Ally_Ideally) July 20, 2023

“Awful title aside, the Rosie Jones documentary is highlighting some really important issues. Disabled people are facing ableist abuse every day and social media platforms are not doing anywhere near enough,” another viewer tweeted.

#rosiejones Go Rosie you have more fans than wankers who have nothing to do but abuse you on twitter etc Remember they are sitting in there bedrooms jealous of someone whos making a great impact on the world of comedy,for fucks sake please dont rise to there shit and carry on.xx — Ian pop (@Ianpop15) July 20, 2023

Although not many will, I’d like to personally thank @josierones and @Channel4 for creating this documentary because it shows that even in 2023-people still need to be educated on ableism.



If anything, this is a great first step 👏🏻#Disability #Ableism #RosieJones #Documentary pic.twitter.com/99CwSwwcdO — Josh Hartley (@josh__hartley) July 20, 2023

I applaud you for making this programme and not shying away from exposing the totally unacceptable language and attacks you have had to live through. It's about time that the government starts to make social media companies ultimately liable for the abuse online #rosiejones — JustAngela (@charmedlion) July 20, 2023

#rosiejones . Just watched your programme on trolling and disability . I am disgusted to see people hiding behind a computer or phone , and thinking it's ok to abuse someone. Whether your disabled or able bodied nobody should be put through this. — Claire Gross (@ClaiteGross) July 21, 2023

Well done #rosiejones for your Channel 4 programme!



You usually have me in fits of laughter, but tonight you had me in tears coz of the evil crap you have to endure every day. It’s SO WRONG!!



To face up to he shit the way you did was SO BRAVE!!



WELL DONE!! 🤟🏻👏🏻👍🏻💪🏻 — Pete Stanford (@PeteStanford1) July 20, 2023

Some viewers admitted it was the first time they were discovering the extent of the prejudice that disabled people face every day.

“I honestly didn’t realise the severity of the ableist abuse that disabled people are dealing with. Obviously I knew abuse happens because people are cruel but the sheer venom behind it and the threats are dementedly evil,” one person shared.

Just watched @josierones documentary, there’s some vile excuses for humans out there, what awful abuse she has to endure. YOU GO GIRL! You’re an amazing, brilliant, funny woman – you are standing up for so many who don’t have a voice 🙏🙏🙏 #rosiejones ❤️❤️ — Bev Burton (@BevKillerB) July 21, 2023

@josierones wow what a documentary. So sorry that you face such abuse from some very small minded and hateful people out there. I know from experience the hate towards the gay community but I definitely think the disabled community get it worse in some ways! #rosiejones — Anthony Goodwin 🌈 (@goodwin_anthony) July 20, 2023

Watching this. The level of nasty, disgusting, hurtful and ableist comments are unbelievable. Twitter can be such a cesspit and it's time for online accountability. @josierones is hilarious, ridiculously talented and I'm a huge fan of her books. Go #RosieJones! 🥳 https://t.co/tYSlx5SSVK — Steven Lenton (@StevenLenton) July 20, 2023

Sat here utterly heartbroken 💔 at what the lovely #rosiejones has had to put up with. NOBODY should have to put up with this kind of abuse, let alone the vibrant & vital @josierones. Solidarity lovely lady. ✊️ — The Grim Squeaker (@AndyLucia) July 20, 2023

Wow this #RosieJones documentary is hard-hitting. How absolutely horrific that she has to wear headphones every day to block out the abuse she gets, and how terrible that #Twitter don't consider the abuse as violating their policies! — Calico Lor (@calico_gifts) July 20, 2023

Other viewers are reminding people that even if they don’t enjoy Jones’ comedy, it doesn’t excuse online abuse.

“So many people on here totally missing the point of that documentary. It doesn’t matter whether you enjoy Rosie’s comedy or not, it’s the fact that absolutely NOBODY should be abused for simply existing,” one person wrote.

THIS. I'm not a massive fan of Rosie Jones' comedy, but she does not deserve to abused every single day just for trying to get on with her life in the best way she can. #RosieJones https://t.co/p34zBNoys5 — 📚⚽ Kate ⚽📚 (@bantambookworm) July 20, 2023

Jones subsequently took to Twitter to thank viewers for their kind words.

Thank you for all the lovely comments about my documentary last night. I’m overwhelmed and incredibly emotional. As expected, I spent the evening off social media, surrounded by friends and beer. Lots of beer. Kind regards, Rosie Fucking Jones. — Rosie Jones (@josierones) July 21, 2023

“Thank you for all the lovely comments about my documentary last night. I’m overwhelmed and incredibly emotional. As expected, I spent the evening off social media, surrounded by friends and beer. Lots of beer,” she wrote.

Am I a R*tard? is available to watch on Channel 4’s on-demand service All 4 now.