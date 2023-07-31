A group of armed, masked neo-Nazis waving swastika flags joined an anti-trans protest in Wisconsin, arranged by anti-trans ‘LGB’ group, Gays Against Groomers.

Photos from the event show some of the masked men attending the event were armed with semi-automatic rifles. Gays Against Groomers has distanced itself from the group and claimed it was “ambushed” by the armed men.

The men began chanting outside of the Watertown, Wisconsin Pride In The Park event on Saturday (30 July) during a pre-planned protest by the anti-trans group Gays Against Groomers.

The neo-Nazi group, named online as Blood Tribe, promotes “hardline white supremacist views” and directs its hatred towards “Jews, ‘non-whites’ and the LGBTQ+ community” according to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

Gays Against Groomers organized a protest of a "Pride in the Park" event in Watertown, Wisconsin. Armed neo nazis with AR-15's showed up. pic.twitter.com/Zte7HOpEca — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) July 30, 2023

Neo-Nazi members marched alongside Gays Against Groomers’ members, which protested outside of the Pride in the Park event, holding signs reading, ‘Let kids be kids’ and ‘Pride is not for kids.’

Gays Against Groomers was formed in June 2022 by political pundit and content creator Jaimee Michell, who has repeatedly claimed drag shows are a form of “indoctrination” and makes similarly false claims that those “under the guise of LGBTQIA+” are contributing to the “medicalisation” of children.

It had scheduled a protest outside of Riverside Park, Watertown, where a family-friendly Pride event took place, featuring drag queens, kings, and a host of activities, where it was joined by the neo-Nazi group.

Posting on social media, Gays Against Groomers’ Twitter account wrote about its protest: “Watertown is a tiny little town. The population is slightly over 20,000 people. This is not just happening in the big cities. It’s a cancer that has spread everywhere.”

It then shared multiple images of the event, none of which seemed to include the neo-Nazi presence alongside protestors.

Gays Against Groomers denies inviting armed group

The group later shared a statement after the event took place addressing the neo-Nazi members, saying that it condemned the “presence of Nazi sympathisers” that joined its protest.

“We are disheartened and outraged by the unwanted intrusion of extremist ideologies at an event intended to protect and advocate for the well-being of children,” it wrote.

“We cannot always control who we are seen with in public.

“GAG wishes to reassure supporters and critics alike that it does not endorse or align itself with any political or extremist ideology, and we cannot control who chooses to ambush us in public.”