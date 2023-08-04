Fans have been talking about the second season of Heartstopper since it dropped earlier this week – but one particularly scene has had them in tears.

Warning: Spoilers for Heartstopper season two ahead.

Season two has only been available for a little over a day, but many fans of Alice Oseman’s queer teen hit have already binge watched all eight episodes.

Those who have whizzed through the new series have been lining up their favourite moments, and there are lot to choose from.

Imogen serving Ben a little taste of his own medicine in front of the rest of the class while in Paris, and Elle and Tao’s sweet date in the museum during the school trip are gems.

Then there’s Darcy and Tara’s discussion about the former’s home life, while Taylor Swift’s gorgeous track “seven” plays in the background.

seeing this perspective of darcy's home life in contrast to how she can only be the truest version of herself with her friends BROKE me#Heartstopper #HeartstopperS2 pic.twitter.com/vY74zg6Ywk — mir | 🍂 hs spoilers (@gvnsthetic) August 3, 2023

Even though Nick and Charlie share more screen time with the supporting characters this time around, the young couple still get plenty of striking moments together.

The first time their families meet is a highlight, considering it’s the most dramatic dinner scene since Electra Abundance flipped the table in Pose season two. The way Charlie and Nick hug while they tour The Louvre is another fan favourite.

charlie growing insane over the fact that his hot bf speaks fluent french might be my favourite thing on earth #Heartstopper pic.twitter.com/lELGGr9JcX — Liz 🌞 heartstopper spoilers (@henryswille) August 3, 2023

But the moment that has truly stopped the hearts of Heartstopper fans worldwide is in the season’s final last scene.

After deciding to leave their school prom early and retreat to Nick’s bedroom for some quality time together, the pair end up engaging in a moving heart-to-heart.

Worried that Charlie hasn’t been entirely transparent about the bullying he was on the receiving end of when he was outed by a classmate, Nick gently asks him to open up about the experience.

They sit together on Nick’s bedroom floor, and Charlie, evidently emotional, plucks up the courage to say: “It surprised me how homophobic people were. I thought things were better nowadays.”

Whispering and taking long, pauses between each sentence, he adds: “People would just call me disgusting to my face. It went on for so long that I started to believe what they were saying.”

While Nick has slowly woken up to the fact that his boyfriend was suffering with an eating disorder, Charlie had yet to explain the extent of the impact the bullying had on him – until this scene.

“It made me really hate myself, so much that I used to cut myself sometimes. I don’t want to feel like that any more,” Charlie explains.

They hug and get teary, as Nick urges Charlie to “promise to tell [him] if it ever gets that bad again”, and then almost – but not quite – tells him he loves him.

It’s easily one of the show’s most simultaneously devastating and heart-warming scenes, and fans have immediately clocked it as the best of the season.

broke me into irreparable pieces when nick's voice fell into a whisper as he asks charlie to let him know if he feels that bad again. this is THE scene.#Heartstopper #HeartstopperS2 pic.twitter.com/PAOB1ReL4t — mir | 🍂 hs spoilers (@gvnsthetic) August 3, 2023

This scene really broke me.. I can’t even put it into words. Award winning imo pic.twitter.com/QPrlUpTMBV — CJR (@buttonalltheway) August 3, 2023

Literally broke down CRYING watching this scene. The acting in this scene deserves awards. Joe Locke and Kit Connor really nailed this scene & the whole show. #HeartstopperS2 #Heartstopper2 https://t.co/sRUozzjLFd — TheNerdyWitch (@fantastic_talks) August 4, 2023

this scene meant the most of them all… and i loved all of them 😭😭 https://t.co/SvsQYfVApx — t 🍂 (@tianaellenk) August 4, 2023

kit connor deserves an award for the way me made me sob during this scene https://t.co/RP7keNBxnZ — blaise (@bloodyminyard) August 4, 2023

In a viral tweet, one fan said: “This scene really broke me. Award-winning, in my opinion.”

Another fan, managing to explain the importance of LGBTQ+ representation in a single tweet, wrote: “Broke my heart hearing this. I experienced all those same things when I was in middle and high school.”

And a third tweeted: “That moment where you see the fear in Nick’s eyes when he asks Charlie if he still harms [himself]… is so impactful,” while another said they would be “starting the Kit Connor [who plays Nick] Emmy Award campaign”.

Heartstopper season two is streaming on Netflix now.