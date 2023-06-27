Heartstopper fans, assemble: Sebastian Croft is back in new teen rom-com How to Date Billy Walsh
Brace yourselves: the Heartstopper and Bridgerton worlds are set to collide.
Bridgerton star Charithra Chandran, who plays Edwina Sharma in the raunchy period drama, and Heartstopper’s Sebastian Croft, aka closeted school bully Ben Hope, are uniting for a new Prime Video new teen rom-com, How to Date Billy Walsh.
The film will follow the duo as Amelia and Archie, two long-term school besties whose relationship appears as plutonic as possible.
Beneath the surface, however, Archie has a deep-rooted love for his friend and, just as he plucks up the courage to admit his true feelings, things go awry.
When Amelia falls for new American transfer student Billy Walsh, played by Cobra Kai’s Tanner Buchanan, Archie is desperate to keep the two lovebirds apart, but hilariously ends up pushing them closer together, which will, undoubtedly, lead to chaos, awkward encounters and mishaps.
In new stills from the film, released yesterday (26 June), Croft appears in several scenes covered in various bits of food.
In one still, his entire face appears smeared with chocolate cake, while another shot sees him covered in spaghetti. A third sees him standing on a stage wearing an alarmingly grubby suit.
If it appears that Croft will spend the majority of the film looking a bit mucky, that’s because he will. Sharing the new stills on his Instagram account, the actor wrote: “Yes, a large amount of this film is me being covered in different food, generally thrown about.”
Croft’s fans are already expressing their excitement on social media.
“I hope this is good because looking at these pictures I get Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging vibes,” one person said.
Another declared: “Sebastian Croft as Archie will become my entire personality in September.”
Even Croft’s Heartstopper co-stars appear thrilled, with Kit Connor, who plays bisexual rugby lad Nick Nelson in the Netflix series, simply commenting “Yes!” under Croft’s post.
Croft is also set to return to the classrooms of Truham Grammar School, as he reprises his Heartstopper character in season two of the hit show. Alice Oseman’s queer sensation arrives back on screens on Thursday 3 August.
How To Date Billy Walsh will premiere on Prime Video on Friday 8 September. It’s directed by Bridgerton’s Alex Pillai, while The Big Bang Theory’s Kunal Nayyar and Hot Fuzz actor Nick Frost also feature.
