Non-binary pop icon Sam Smith shared an emotional moment with their fans while performing a Gloria tour date in Montreal, Canada.

The “I’m Not Here to Make Friends” singer became visibly overwhelmed with emotion on stage and said they were “trying hard not to cry” during a performance at the Bell Centre.

Smith later took to Instagram to clarify why they became so emotional during their performance.

Addressing fans who had been at the Montreal gig, Smith wrote: “When I was in my early teens, a DVD of Rihanna’s Girl Gone Bad tour came out and the show was at the Bell Centre. I watched it religiously. I was totally obsessed.

“Deep down it was my life’s mission to get to that room and to sing on that stage. My first time doing a show on that stage was at 21 years old with the In the Lonely Hour tour and it was my favourite show of the entire tour. You’ve just done it again.”

Smith added: “You made that confused 14-year-old queer kid watching @badgalriri from a TV in a tiny village in England’s dreams come true last night.”

Many fans replied to the post and thanked Smith for putting on a great performance. One fan even commented that it was the “best night” of their life.

Smith is set to continue their North American tour on Tuesday (15 August) in Chicago, before heading back to Canada later in the month.

The Gloria tour is also scheduled to take them to Mexico, China and Japan, before finishing up in New Zealand in November.

Earlier this year, Smith had to cancel several gigs due to a vocal cord injury. In May, Smith walked off stage in Manchester mid-way through a gig and later cancelled shows in Birmingham and Glasgow.

The singer blamed a virus he had contracted a few weeks before for the voice issues.