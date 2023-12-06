Sam Smith fans go wild for skirt and heels look at British Fashion Awards

Sam Smith wowed on the British Fashion Awards red carpet this week in an all-black ensemble as he won the inaugural Cultural Innovator Award.

The 2023 Fashion Awards saw the biggest stars in the British fashion industry and beyond – from Kate Moss to Rita Ora – gather at the Royal Albert Hall on Monday (4 December) to celebrate a truly vogue year.

The night saw plenty of inspiring LGBTQ+ nominees and winners, including British Vogue’s Edward Enninful, who took home the Trailblazer Award, and trans non-binary creative Kai-Isaiah Jamal, who was up for the coveted Model of the Year Award.

“Unholy” singer Smith joined the queer talent making waves this year after being awarded the first ever Cultural Innovator Award, created to reflect music’s impact on fashion trends this year.

Sam Smith in their British Fashion Awards outfits. (Getty)

From the body positivity imbued in their music videos such as “I’m Not Here to Make Friends” to their headline-making satanic-themed outfits while performing Unholy, Smith’s costumes have stirred as much discourse as their vocals.

The non-binary artist rocked up to Fashion Awards in an oversized black blazer, mini-purse, above-the-knee skirt and platform leather boots from Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood.

After a fabulous outfit change, Smith accepted their award wearing an eye-catching, and draping, silk taffeta black gown. Amidst the usual vitriolic hate from bigots on social media, fans also showed their love and support for the singer’s iconic look.

Just when we thought #samsmith couldn't get any more stylish, they show up at the British Fashion Awards in a custom tailored jacket and black kilt by Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood. And those platform leather boots? 🔥 Later, they accepted the cultural innovator award… pic.twitter.com/TRy0wWctls — Celebrity Buzz (@EZCelebBuzz) December 5, 2023

@samsmith I love everything it’s the shoes for me omg 😍 — Kristinaaaa Marie (@Kristinaaa_97) December , 2023

Over on Smith’s Instagram, one person commented: “This has to be one of the best looks EVER! You look absolutely gorgeous.”

“No clothing in the world that fits quite as good as freedom….that’s powerful,” another wrote in praise of Smith’s speech.

Smith delivered a powerful acceptance speech on the night dedicating their award to “all the incredible people during the last few years who have helped me on this meaningful creative journey.”

They continued: “And who have supported me in re-connecting with my teenage self. Helping me get my courage back to stand out.”

After thanking a lengthly list of individuals including Valentino, Michaela Stark and their stylist Ben Reardon, Smith concluded: “Whoever needs to hear this right now, be all the things you desire. There is no clothing in the world that fits quite as good as freedom.”