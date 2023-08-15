Two queer icons are joining the cast of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Klub on London’s West End.

The roles of the Emcee and Sally Bowles will be played by Jake Shears and Rebecca Lucy Taylor, aka Self Esteem from 25 September.

The duo are taking over from Mason Alexander Park and Maude Apatow in the roles, until 20 January, 2024.

Self Esteem said: “I’ve never made a secret of my love of theatre and I honestly couldn’t be more excited about getting to make my stage debut as one of the greatest leads of all time.

“I’ve joked for years that there’s no need for a Self Esteem musical really because Sally’s story covers most of the points and here we are. I am both artistically and emotionally raring to take on this challenge. Pinch me!”

Shears added: “It is my privilege and honour to play the Emcee in this incredible show. I am especially excited to be sharing the stage with the force that is Self Esteem.

“This role has been a lifetime dream of mine and I couldn’t imagine a better production of it to be a part of.”

The revival of Cabaret originally opened in late 2021, with Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley starring in the lead roles.

Since then a number of famous faces have entered the Kit Kat Klub including It’s A Sin’s Omari Douglas and Callum Scott Howells as well as Sex Education star, Aimee Lou Wood.

The show is performed ‘in the rounds’ for guests, who receive a ‘club entry time’ for pre-show drinks at the Kit Kat Klub, designed to fit in with the motif of late 1920s Weimar-era Germany.

The show received a record-breaking seven Olivier Awards in April 2022, the most for any musical revival in Olivier history, including Best Actor and Best Actress for Redmayne and Buckley.

Despite being a celebratory and lavish musical, the show also serves as a stark reminder about the rise of fascism, as it takes place alongside the growing presence of Nazi Party.

It’s based on the 1939 novel Goodbye to Berlin by Christopher Isherwood and features music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb.

It’s classic numbers include “Don’t Tell Mama”, “Money” and “Maybe This Time” as well as the iconic title track.

