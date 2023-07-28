Kylie Minogue has made fans’ hearts go padam, padam by officially confirming that she’s heading to Las Vegas for her first residency.

It’s the worst kept secret in modern pop history, with Kylie herself teasing the residency earlier this month in an interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Back in June, when Kylie appeared on Kelly Clarkson’s US talk show, the “Breakaway” singer appeared to accidentally confirm the residency, before trying to claw the comment back.

Meanwhile, there’s even a song on her upcoming 16th album Tension entitled “Vegas High”.

The 55-year-old pop icon confirmed the residency at a news conference in Los Angeles yesterday (27 July), promising that it will be the “essence of what a Kylie show has become, enough glamour and abandon,” plus “surprises” and new versions of her classic hits.

Kylie’s residency, which appears to be called More Than Just A Residency, will run from November this year to January 2024 at the Voltaire nightclub in Vegas’s The Venetian hotel.

The concert space is only able to hold an audience of roughly 1,000, which she says will enable her to “connect” with her fans in a more “intimate environment”.

Despite huge success in the UK, Kylie’s US market is considerably smaller, and as such the star hasn’t performed in the country for more than a decade.

Yet her recent viral hit “Padam Padam” gave her career a new lease of life in America, and scored her her first top ten hit in the UK since “All The Lovers” in 2010.

Speaking to Hello! magazine, Kylie explained that she had always thought a Vegas residency would crop up at some point in her career, but now feels like the “perfect” time for it to happen.

“I think if I had done this earlier in my career it might have been too early. If I’d done it too much later I’d regret it being too much later,” she said. “Right now, in my life, in my career, it feels like the perfect point, the perfect moment where I’ve got the catalogue, I’ve got the history, but I’ve also got the drive and the ambition to go so much further.”

Kylie follows in the footsteps of fellow pop legends Cher, Adele and Lady Gaga who have all held residencies in the desert city in recent years.

While fans aren’t exactly shocked by the news, they are unsurprisingly lapping it up – and frantically preparing their bank accounts for when the tickets drop on 9 August.

In one hilarious tweet, a Kylie fan said that “the most insane gay people from across the globe” will be making the “journey to Mecca” for the residency.

a journey to mecca for the most insane gay people form across the globe. a Tel Aviv gay couple will be beefing with a Andersonville twink. a DC bear in a queen off with a WeHo Barrys instructor. Australians beefing with Brazilians. I will be there. my checkbook is open. https://t.co/MRqIjZD3qw — nolan (@anxiousdeluxe) July 28, 2023

WE WILL BE ARRIVING https://t.co/Alny5RfMUP — Grindr (@Grindr) July 28, 2023

Dear gays- Go to this show. Buy all the tickets.



But dig into @kylieminogue’s discography. She was serving way before Padam.



Read your history books, Kim. https://t.co/071WeUyesy pic.twitter.com/vs6tJVy5JR — Lane (@lanewood) July 28, 2023

“I need to see Kylie Minogue live, like, it’s not a want, it’s a NEED,” demanded another fan, while a third said: “My ass about to go bankrupt for a meet and greet!”

“There is nothing more important in my life now than getting to this,” shared another fan. “Seriously. I will not survive missing this. It’s f*****g Kylie. In Vegas. Once in a lifetime. And I know there’s no way I can do it financially, so it’s time to get creative.”

Guess I gotta go to Vegas soon https://t.co/szdq7I6y5Z — Zachary Bach (@zacharyryanb) July 28, 2023

I just fell to the floor https://t.co/0iaqpyP5N9 — Karsen (@itsnotkarsen) July 28, 2023

Get in losers, we’re going to vegas. https://t.co/aMPRNFguWf — Polly Maeve (@PollyMaeve) July 28, 2023

Welp. Looks like I better plan a trip to Vegas https://t.co/XtllGVP7gQ — Gemini Adjacent (@Ariesfirebomb) July 28, 2023

How to get Kylie Minogue tickets for her Las Vegas residency

Tickets will be released on 9 August.

Fans can sign up to be “the first to know” more details on the venue’s website.

You’ll be emailed more info on on-sale times and packages ahead of 9 August.

