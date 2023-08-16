Baby Queen announces 2023 UK tour: dates, tickets and more

Baby Queen has announced details of her debut album and headline UK tour dates – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will embark on the Quarter Life Crisis Tour in support of her album of the same name in 2023.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 18 August via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The tour kicks off in Brighton on 31 October and heads to the likes of Manchester, Newcastle, Glasgow and finishes up in London on 15 November.

The singer announced the tour alongside her upcoming debut album, Quarter Life Crisis.

She captioned the post: “i have never worked harder for anything in my life. i’ve given every single part of me to this and i can’t quite believe i’m here in this moment with you.”

The LP is due for release on 6 October and features singles “Dream Girl”, “All the Things” and “We Can Be Anything”, which appeared on the season two Heartstopper soundtrack.

She appears alongside other LGBTQ+ musicians including Christine and the Queens, and boygenius singer Lucy Dacus on the soundtrack.

The singer also features in the second series of the hit Netflix show, as the performer at the school prom in the finale.

Fans can also expect to hear material from her EP Medicine and mixtape The Yearbook during her upcoming tour.

You can check out the full schedule and ticket details below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am on 18 August via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

An album presale is taking place for fans who pre-ordered the upcoming album. You’ll be emailed details on how to access this.

They’re priced from £14, plus booking fees.