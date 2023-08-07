This story contains spoilers for Heartstopper season 2.

Heartstopper creator Alice Oseman has revealed that one scene in season two of the hit show – which is exclusive to the Netflix series and never appeared in print – marks a “big turning point” in Nick and Charlie’s relationship.

Heartstopper fans have long praised the almost-perfect adaptation of the coming-of-age graphic novel series to the small screen.

The series, now in its second season, follows Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring’s budding teen romance, the complexities around coming out as queer and the challenges their friends face along the way.

The two are now officially boyfriends, but coming out as bisexual to his laddish school friends, homophobic brother and absent father proves more difficult for Nick, played by Kit Connor, that he anticipated.

In episode three, he tries to build up the courage to come out to his rugby friends. Unfortunately, after he becomes ill, his plan falls apart and, miserable, he returns home with Charlie (Joe Locke).

It’s here that Oseman added in a “beautiful” scene between the two “which is not in the comics at all”. In an interview with Metro, Oseman talked through the scene and why she was excited to see it come to life.

“It’s just a quiet scene where Nick and Charlie have a conversation,” she said, “but it’s a kind of big turning point in their relationship and their understanding of each other.

“It’s so beautifully performed by Kit and Joe. I’m really excited for people to see that because it will be a surprise.”

During the scene, Nick apologises to Charlie for not coming out confidently and quickly, but his boyfriend assures him he has “nothing to apologise for”.

Charlie continues: “I think there’s this idea that when you are not straight you have to tell all your friends and family immediately. Like you owe it to them, but you don’t.

“Obviously, I want you to come out when and how you want to and if that takes a long time, that’s completely OK.”

The moment feels especially poignant given Connor’s real-life experience of being forced to come out as bisexual on social media last year after fans accused him of queerbaiting.

Alongside Nick’s troubles, the second season also explores Charlie’s complicated relationship with food, Tao and Elle’s feelings for each other, Tara and Darcy taking their relationship to the next stage and Isaac’s asexuality journey.

Heartstopper season two is streaming on Netflix now.