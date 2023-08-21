US pop star Slayyyter has revealed her incredibly risqué music video for new single “Erotic Electronic” and revealed exclusively to PinkNews how she got away with filming it.

As a pop music fan first and a pop artist second, St Louis-born Slayyyter is no stranger to drawing inspiration from music legends past and present.

Her 2019 debut eponymous mixtape merged the music of noughties blonde bombshells Britney Spears, Heidi Montag and Paris Hilton with the the underground dance-pop of today – think Charli XCX, Kim Petras and SOPHIE.

In recent months, she’s continued rolling out new songs, including the sublime “Out of Time” and the fierce “Miss Belladonna”, ahead of the release of her sophomore album STARF*CKER in September.

For her latest single “Erotic Electronic”, she’s evidently taken a leaf out Madonna’s book – particularly, her infamous 1992 SEX book.

“Erotic Electronic” is a thumping, sensual club banger about, quite simply, getting good d*ck. “See the DJ watchin’ me dance, I wanna get f***ed, don’t wanna hold hands,” she purrs. No one can say she’s ambiguous about what she’s after.

In the short, simple and striking music video, released on Friday (18 August), she walks through Hollywood Boulevard completely naked, with only two digitally imposed black banners covering her breasts and genitalia.

It’s reminiscent of Madonna’s notorious SEX photo featuring her hitchhiking while nude, a cigarette dripping from her lips.

Madonna hitchhiking while nude in her iconic SEX book. (Sire Records)

Speaking to PinkNews exclusively, Slayyyter revealed exactly what went into making the music video – including avoiding arrest and the risk of street harassment.

The whole shoot took no more than an hour and a half which, while it’s an incredibly short time to film a music video, it’s an incredibly long time to be stark naked.

“It was really fast and really fun. I’ve never done anything like that before. I can’t even describe the first shot we did where I took the robe off, I was like, ‘OK, I’m naked on the street. This is crazy’.

“I was like, ‘I don’t have time to be scared. I just had to go for it. So it was, yeah, definitely one of the craziest things I’ve ever done. But you only live once, so streaking – you gotta gotta go for it!”

The video shows the people of Hollywood Boulevard stopping, mouths slack, as she struts past them. Some people laugh, others film, and one man gets a telling off from his girlfriend for staring a little too hard.

She didn’t mind too much, though. “If you see someone naked walking down the street, like, you’re gonna look! I would look,” she laughed.

“I was interested to see what people were going to do. I was afraid someone was going to try to touch me, but luckily, no one [did].”

Slayyyter’s single cover for Erotic Electronic. (Supplied)

In order to avoid being arrested for public indecency, her team carried a robe and she put it on whenever the police drove past, or when a family with children were nearby (“Even though it was midnight in Hollywood, you’d be surprised how many families [there were],” she explained.)

Her original idea was to film the whole video in one nude take, but logistically – avoiding the police, children, remembering the words to mime – it wasn’t going to work. She is pleased with the end result, though, and it seems her fans are, too.

“This video is so amazing, even with not a big budget Slayyyter does not disappoint. She should be a huge popstar by now,” one fan gushed.

“I’ll always say she’s Britney and Gaga’s daughter. She is the next big pop star. She has the it thing it takes to be the next biggest thing,” declared a second.

“Can’t wait to play this at Thanksgiving dinner for the family,” joked a third.

“Erotic Electronic” is out now.