The Summer I Turned Pretty releases collab with American Eagle

The Summer I Turned Pretty releases a collab with clothing brand American Eagle – and this is how to shop the collection.

The hit Prime Video series on Amazon, which stars Lola Tung as Belly Conklin is back for a second season.

Fans of the show – whether you’re team Conrad or team Jeremiah – can shop the exclusive collab at americaneagle.com.

The coming-of-age drama is based on the book trilogy of the same name by Jenny Han, who also created the series adaption.

It recently returned for a much-anticipated second season which is now available on the streaming platform.

The collab with American Eagle features t-shirts, sneakers, jeans, shorts, swimwear and more.

One of the tees from the collection, an oversized graphic t-shirt, features a quote from the series: “He have me the moon and the stars. Infinity.”

The Summer I Turned Pretty collab includes graphic tees, sneakers and more. (American Eagle)

You can also rep your favourite characters with “Team Conrad” and “Team Belly” tees available.

There’s also low-rise flare jeans with a flower print, mom shorts and white and green sneakers with a flower crest.

In the men’s section there’s matching shirt and shorts sets, including a flower design and Hawaiian style.

There’s also flared jeans and men’s styles to choose from. (American Eagle)

Finishing up the range are striped swim shorts, boxer shorts and two pairs of cargo shorts in a blue and khaki.

To shop the entire range as well as pieces inspired by Lola, the lead actress head to americaneagle.com.

Meanwhile there’s other exclusives available from the collab on Amazon, from caps to hoodies.

The Summer I Turned Pretty star reveals her favourite products

Lola Tung has revealed some of her favourite skincare and beauty products in a video for Vogue’s Beauty Secrets series.

To achieve her “berry lip” look she swears by Ilia’s Lip Wrap Reviving Balm – which won’t break the bank.

The affordable lip product is available to shop at amazon.com for $24 or sephora.co.uk for £26.

“It has this cooling effect … I love to hydrate my lips before I do a bold lip because I feel like it makes the application a lot easier,” she said.

She also discussed her skincare routine, saying: “I really started learning how to take care of my skin correctly probably when I was filming season one of The Summer I Turned Pretty.”

Adding that she “tried to curate a skincare routine and makeup routine that’s entirely cruelty free”.

Some of her go-to products include the Good Molecules Niacinamide Brightening Toner, Herbivore Pink Cloud Moisture Cream and Cocokind Daily SPF.

“I was always the kid that was like, ‘Did everybody apply their sunscreen?'” she said.