Elf Cosmetics has announced its first ever collaboration with a fashion brand.

The popular beauty brand will team up with American Eagle for a denim-on-denim makeup collection.

The new range will be available from 30 March exclusively at elfcosmetics.com.

The three-piece limited edition collection has been inspired by American Eagle Jeans, making your denim dreams come true.

The collaboration includes an eye shadow palette, lip colour and multi-functional mask.

This includes the Denim Daze Eyeshadow Palette, which features 12 wearable shades from neutral shimmers to dramatic blues.

There’s also the Perfect pHIT Lip Balm, which transforms from dark-wash denim blue to a pink shade on your lips.

Finishing up the collab is the Cheeky Clay Mask, which boosts hydration and refines pores on tour face, plus its also recommended as a clarifying butt mask.

Shoppers can also get the entire collection in a ‘Beauty is in Your Jeans Vault’ set, which also includes an exclusive American Eagle denim carry-all beauty bag.

Although it marks Elf Cosmetics’ first partnership with a fashion brand, it follows up some of their unique collaborations.

They’ve previously teamed up with Dunkin Donuts and Chipotle on viral collections and announced this new one on Instagram, with the simple caption: “Eyes. Lips. Face. JEANS.”

Fans of both brands are excited about the collaboration, with one commenting: “I adore these 2 brands.”

Another said: “Brilliant co-branding campaign. Two brands that are iconic and affordable.”

Somebody else echoed this saying: “Two of my favourites rolled into one.”

One fan wrote: “I am so excited for this collab! AE is the only place I shop (literally)!! Everyone knows where my clothes are from before they even ask!! And elf is the best!! So many affordable products that are amazing quality!!”

The Elf Cosmetics collection will be available from 9am ET on 30 March at elfcosmetics.com. And fans can sign up now on the website for exclusive access to the limited edition collection.