The Summer I Turned Pretty star Lola Tung has revealed some of her favourite skincare and beauty products.

Tung who appears in Prime Video’s hit show as Belly Conklin, broke down her daily routine in a video for Vogue’s Beauty Secrets series.

To achieve her “berry lip” look she swears by Ilia’s Lip Wrap Reviving Balm – which won’t break the bank.

The affordable lip product is available to shop at amazon.com for $24 or sephora.co.uk for £26.

“It has this cooling effect … I love to hydrate my lips before I do a bold lip because I feel like it makes the application a lot easier,” she said.

She also discussed her skincare routine, saying: “I really started learning how to take care of my skin correctly probably when I was filming season one of The Summer I Turned Pretty.”

Adding that she “tried to curate a skincare routine and makeup routine that’s entirely cruelty free”.

Some of her go-to products include the Good Molecules Niacinamide Brightening Toner, Herbivore Pink Cloud Moisture Cream and Cocokind Daily SPF.

“I was always the kid that was like, ‘Did everybody apply their sunscreen?'” she said.

Another is a favourite because: “We got sent a bunch of them on set and we used them all the time,” she said of Live Tinted Rays Copper Eye Masks.

When discussing her favourite beauty products that would be Belly-approved, she has some affordable go-tos.

This includes Elf Halo Glow Setting Powder, NYX Lip Gloss and NYX Control Freak Eyebrow Gel ($7).

The hit series returned to Amazon Prime Video on 14 July, with the first three episodes released simultaneously.

The remaining episodes of the eight-part series will be released weekly each Friday on the streaming platform.

The coming-of-age drama is based on the book trilogy of the same name by Jenny Han, who also created the series adaption.

The success of the show has also impacted the songs featured throughout, including Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer”, “Lover” and “False God”, which all saw increased streaming numbers following its release.