Levi’s has announced its first collaboration with ERL – and the release date is very soon.

The denim mainstay is teaming with the Eli Russell Linnetz-founded fashion brand on an apparel range.

The Levi’s x ERL collaboration is being released on 6 September at levi.com and levi.com/gb.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

It’s described as a collection that “celebrates individualism & self-expression” and features 10 distressed denim pieces.

This includes a new take on a Levi’s original, with the split leg 501 Jean, featuring slits cut up the sides of each leg.

The Stay Loose Jean offers a more relaxed fit, the Levi’s x ERL Shorts that embody oversized board shorts, and the Mini Skirt references a cut pair of jeans.

The Levi’s x ERL collection features 10 distressed denim pieces. (levi.com)

Finishing up the range is two denim jackets, both in a light indigo finish, this includes the Levi’s x ERL Sherpa Trucker, in a cropped, boxy fit, while the Sherpa Duster is an elongated version of the classic Levi’s piece.

Plus the denim tops available will include short sleeved shirts with pearl snaps closures and the Overshirt, that comes in a relaxed, oversized fit.

The collection will be available to shop worldwide from 6 September at levi.com and levi.com/gb.

Levi’s release Princess Mononoke collaboration

Levi’s recently teamed up with Studio Ghibli to release a collection inspired by their hit film, Princess Mononoke.

The brand said the range “pays tribute to the enchanting world created by its makers, Japan’s pioneering Studio Ghibli”.

The collection plays on the light and dark of the film, with light denim day and dark denim night options.

“Princess Mononoke features hand-painted backgrounds depicting gorgeous scenes in nature, and that’s something we felt really inspired by,” the design team at Levi’s said.

It features denim jackets, graphic tees, shorts, denim overalls and accessories including a tote bag and bandana.

The range dropped on 10 August and you can shop the collab at levis.com.