Fans of Red, White & Royal Blue are overjoyed after a deleted scene was finally released.

The popular film adaptation of Casey McQuiston’s best-selling queer romance novel landed on Amazon Prime on 11 August and has quickly amassed an army of new fans desperate for any extra content.

The acclaimed romcom tells the story of Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), the son of the US’s first female president, and his rivalry with Britain’s Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine).

After an unfortunate event involving a wedding cake, the pair are forced by their respective families to pretend to be good pals for cameras. Soon enough, the feud shifts to a bubbling romance which becomes very real and very intimate.

On Friday (18 August), fans were overjoyed when the film’s official account on X – formerly known as Twitter – released a scene that’s a favourite among those who’ve read the book.

release the cornettos scene? ok, but don't say i never give you anything. happy one week of #RWRBMovie pic.twitter.com/Gfp4Dn1vX9 — Red, White & Royal Blue on Prime (@RWRBonPrime) August 18, 2023

“We present to you: the Cornetto scene. Happy one week since #RWRBMovie came home,” the film’s social media team wrote.

The scene, deleted from the final cut of the movie, takes place on the first night Alex stays over at Kensington Palace when he and Prince Henry are pretending to be friends.

During the scene, Alex is discussing Henry with his best friend Nora and describes him as “insufferable”, however he does not realise his nemesis is behind him listening to the conversation, having popped in to steal some the Cornetto ice cream cones from the fridge.

The pair confront each other and Henry presses Alex on trying hard to push their fake friendship to the media. At this, Alex takes a photograph of their hands and the ice cream, sharing it to Instagram.

Many fans love this scene in the novel because it is the first time the two characters see each other in a more private capacity.

“I now identify as an ice cream cone,” one fan responded, to which the official profile tweeted back: “Completely valid.”

Another fan wrote: Prime, this is the best birthday present I ever could’ve gotten.”

And a third fan said: “Rwrbonprime, you are officially now the love of my life.”

The scene is a fan-favourite (Prime)

This scene is not the only element of the novel which had to be dropped from the film, much to fans’ dismay.

In order to fit in with the tight constraints of a movie’s runing time, several subplots were dropped while secondary characters had their narratives cut back.

Pandemonium was unleashed on social media when director Matthew López appeared to suggest in an interview that there was a three-hour cut of the film, with fans gagging for more screen time with the two lovers.

“I watched the movie for the first time at the three-hour version of the movie that I first was given by my editor, and everything that wasn’t Alex and Henry had to go,” he told US magazine.

The fandom did not hang about and quickly launched a change.org petition to get an extended version released. It currently has nearly 30,000 signatures.

However, López was quick to clarify his comments, saying there was never a three-hour cut. He told Teen Vogue: “The assembly of this film was about two hours and forty-five minutes. But anyone who’s ever worked on a movie will tell you, an assembly is not a cut.

“An assembly is quite literally everything that’s in the script that was shot, strung together in order. So, the movie was never three hours long and there was never a cut of the film that was three hours long.”