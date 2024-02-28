Hunter Schafer was arrested on Monday (26 February) while taking part in a protest organised by the organisation Jewish Voice for Peace, who are demanding a ceasefire in the ongoing Hamas-Israel conflict.

Photos of the event show the Euphoria and Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes star, who is transgender, wearing a T-shirt printed with a slogan demanding a ceasefire.

The protest was held at the NBC headquarters at the Rockefeller Centre, New York, in an attempt to disrupt President Joe Biden‘s appearance on the talk show Late Night with Seth Meyers.

In a Instagram story posted the Jewish Voice for Peace Instagram account, Schafer and the protesters can be heard to chant: “No more weapons, no more war, ceasefire’s what we’re fighting for.” They continued: “Joe Biden, we know you are here. You are not welcome in our city.”

The Jewish-led organisation said that Schafer was arrested along with 50 other protesters.

hunter schafer got arrested today in new york at a pro-palestine movement because she was advocating for peace. pic.twitter.com/ccy0bUtrve — hunter schafer gallery. (@schaferfiles) February 28, 2024

“Hunter was arrested at the protest, along with 50 other people,” a JVP spokesperson told Vulture. “We commend her commitment to Palestinian freedom and to a future of justice for everyone.”

A photograph of Schafer being arrested was shared to X/Twitter by Hunter Schafer fan account @schaferfiles on 28 February, and went viral. It was retweeted over 20,000 times, and a the time of writing has been seen by over seven million people.

In response to the image, the hashtag #FREEHUNTERSCHAFER began trending on the platform.

PinkNews have reached out to Hunter Schafer’s representatives for comment.