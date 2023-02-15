Brianna Ghey: Two teenagers charged with murdering trans girl

A boy and a girl have been charged with the murder of 16-year-old trans girl Brianna Ghey, who was stabbed to death in a park in Warrington.

The schoolgirl was found on a path in Linear Park in Culcheth on Saturday (11 February) and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The boy and girl, both 15-years-old, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday (13 February).

Police have said her murder is being investigated as a possible hate crime, and on Tuesday (15 February) were given a 30-hour extension to question the two suspects.

“All lines of enquiry are being explored, including whether this was a hate crime,” a statement read. “Please continue to avoid speculation online and be wary of sharing misinformation relating to the case.”

Vigils have been held across the UK to remember Brianna, with many more planned in the coming week.

A vigil was held in Liverpool on Tuesday (14 January) to remember Brianna Ghey. (Credit: Getty Images)

In a statement, Brianna Ghey’s parents said that she was a “much-loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister”.

“She was a larger-than-life character, who would leave a lasting impression on all [who] met her,” the family statement continued. “Brianna was beautiful, witty, and hilarious.

“The loss of her young life has left a massive hole, and we know that teachers and friends who were involved in her life will feel the same.”

A GoFundMe to support the Ghey family has surpassed £85,000 in donations from supporters.