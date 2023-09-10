Lil Nas X helped his brother come out as bisexual and ‘be real with himself’

Iconic Grammy award-winning singer and rapper Lil Nas X’s new documentary reveals how he helped his brother come out as bisexual and “be real with himself” in a touching scene.

The Georgia-born hitmaker has arguably become the world’s most prominent queer Black artist since bursting onto the scene in 2019 with history-making mega-hit “Old Town Road”.

From Nas’ unapologetic celebration of queer sexuality in music videos, live shows and fashion choices, to his outspoken comments about how the industry “sanitises” LGBTQ+ performers, the 24-year-old star has been an inspiration to both legions of queer fans and fellow gay artists like Troye Sivan.

And from his new documentary Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday (9 September), we know the “Industry Baby” rapper’s global impact has positively affected his family, too.

The documentary, shot throughout the artist’s first-ever global tour, includes a scene where Nas and his younger brother, Tramon Hill, discuss how Nas’ open conversations about queerness helped Hill navigate his own sexuality journey and come out as bisexual.

Hill shared how his brother’s coming out story helped him to realise who he was.

“My brother really opened doors for a lot of people,” he said in the film. “Yeah, he opened a door for me.

“What I mean by that, like, I’m not gay, though, you feel me? I’m bisexual.

“He helped me be real with myself. My brother made me more open to it.”

Hill went on to explain that he was worried about coming out as bisexual in case it impacted key relationships in his life, but Nas helped him gain confidence and the courage to come out.

Lil Nas X performs onstage during the Lollapalooza Paris Festival – Day Two on 22 July 2023. (Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

Now, Hill is proud of his identity and understands that losing people when you come out says more about them.

“If you f**k with me, you f**k with me. If you don’t, you don’t. Bye,” Hill said, explaining his new mindset.

“Get out of my presence. I don’t need you.”

“At the end of the day, people are going to f**k with who they f**k with, so stop trying to chase a friend. A friend is going to always be there.”

The premiere of Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero was delayed after the Toronto International Film Festival was targeted by a bomb threat, reportedly directed at Nas as a queer artist.