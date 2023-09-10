Lil Nas X premiere delayed by homophobic bomb threat

The premiere of Lil Nas X’s documentary at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) was delayed after a bomb threat targeted the queer artist, according to reports.

The rapper was at the festival on Saturday (9 September) for the world premiere of his documentary Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero, which was intended to take place at 10pm local time.

The documentary’s co-directors, Carlos Lopez Estrada and Zac Manuel, as well as editor Andrew Morrow, had already arrived on the red carpet before the debut. But as Nas arrived at the premiere, the organisers were made aware of a phoned-in bomb threat targeting the Grammy award-winner, and Nas was told to hang back for his safety.

The bomb threat specifically targeted Lil Nas X for being a Black queer artist, a source told Variety.

However, Judy Lung – vice president, publication and communications for TIFF – would not confirm if the threat was directed towards Nas in a statement to the Los Angeles Times.

“Earlier this evening, we were made aware by the Toronto Police Service of an investigation in the vicinity of the red carpet for the Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero screening,” Lung said.

“Our standard security measures remained in place during this time and the screening commenced with a slight delay.

“To our knowledge, this was a general threat and not directed at the film or the artist.”

Nas’ arrival was delayed 20 minutes as the film festival’s security team conducted a sweep of the venue, and the bomb threat was deemed not credible.

The “Industry Baby” rapper then joined Estrada and Manuel on the red carpet before the screening kicked off around 10.30pm.

Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero was shot throughout the artist’s first-ever global tour, which wrapped up in March.

The documentary offers an intimate glimpse into Nas’ tour as well as how the artist is reflecting on his meteoric rise to fame alongside navigating his journey through identity, family and acceptance.

Nas told reporters on the red carpet that he wanted his fans to “see the real me” in the documentary.

“I am someone who is always joking and making fun 24/7, so through this film they can take what they want to,” Lil Nas X said.

He added that the film closes the door on one era of his life and opens another new beginning.