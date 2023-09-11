When is Black Friday 2023? Everything we know so far including key dates

Black Friday 2023 is one of the best days to get a deal from your favourite brands – and this is everything we know so far.

The day of deals is just around the corner, which sees major and independent retailers drop their prices for a limited time.

In recent years the sales have taken place across the weekend in November, running into Cyber Monday.

Shoppers can get discounts both in-store and online, making some big savings across tech, fashion, beauty and more.

Ahead of this year’s Black Friday you can find out what we know so far, including key dates, below.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

When is Black Friday this year?

Black Friday 2023 will take place on 24 November.

Cyber Monday, the online-only sale event that follows, takes place on 27 November.

What can we expect?

Well, you can expect plenty of deals on thousands of products from tech to beauty and tickets to clothing.

The deals will be available in-stores but you can also take advantage of them from the comfort of your home with online deals.

In recent years some popular Black Friday sales have included Amazon, ASOS, Gymshark, Lego, Glossier, Space NK, Lovehoney, Vans and more.

While fans of viral brands including New Balance and Uniqlo will be hoping to bag some deals across the Black Friday sales.

In recent years, however a number of retailers have chosen to opt of Black Friday sales. So keep an eye out on your favourite retailer’s social channels or sign up to their mailing lists for the latest updates.

What about Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day 2023 features deals on the Echo Dot, Kindle and Fire TV Stick. (Edward Smith/Getty Images)

Black Friday shouldn’t be confused with Amazon’s popular Prime Day sale.

This usually takes place in July, but the online retail giant has confirmed a “part two” for 2023.

The first part saw thousands of products discounted across 11-12 July including its own devices like the Echo Dot.

Now shoppers will have a second chance to bag some bargains ahead of Black Friday, as Amazon has confirmed that “Amazon Prime Big Deal Days” will take place in October.

The official date is yet to be confirmed, but if you haven’t already, sign up to Amazon Prime to make sure you can access the upcoming deals exclusive to Prime members.

Why is it called Black Friday?

The term Black Friday is given to the day after Thanksgiving, when many retailers offer huge discounts and sales on thousands of products. It originated in the US and has been adopted by a number of countries including the UK.

According to the Business Insider, many people believe we call the day “Black Friday” because stores would go from operating at a loss or being “in the red,” to earning a profit or being “in the black.”

They say it was in the 1980s that the term because synonymous with shopping. Retailers used “Black Friday” to reflect the backstory of how accountants used different color ink – red for negative earnings, and black for positive earnings – to denote a company’s profitability. Black Friday became the day when stores finally turned a profit.

As well as Black Friday there’s also Cyber Monday, which takes place a few days later.