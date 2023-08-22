Uniqlo releases new edition of its sold out crossbody bag

Uniqlo has released a new edition of its sold out crossbody bag that’s perfect for fall and autumn.

The latest edition of the bag has all the same features – and affordable price tag – but this time it’s available in corduroy.

The new corduroy edition of the Uniqlo crossbody bag is now available to shop at uniqlo.com and uniqlo.com/uk.

The earthy, neutral tones of the new edition of the crossbody bag are perfect to mix-and-match with your autumnal/fall looks.

It’s available to buy in brown, dark orange, black, off white and olive colourways.

They’re each priced at £14.90 and are likely to be snapped up just as quickly as the original, nylon design.

The original Uniqlo bag has generated millions of views on TikTok, with shoppers showing off their style of choice.

Plus it was named the hottest product of 2023 so far by Lyst, beating out designer products in their quarterly fashion trending report.

The viral crossbody bag has been described as versatile, with Uniqlo calling it “fashionable and functional”.

One popular TikTok video that shows off the bag says it can be worn three ways, with one comment reading: “It’s like a Mary Poppins bag it fits sooo much”.

Another said: “I have it in black and beige and the only downside of this bag is that once you have it you’ll never wear your other bags ever again lol.”

Uniqlo says the “half-moon bag finds the sweet spot between clutch, purse, and fanny pack”.

It features a wide, adjustable strap and space enough for your things, and as shown on TikTok can be worn in a number of different ways.

The bag is named to the ‘Round Mini Shoulder Bag’ on the official Uniqlo website and it’s priced at £14.90.

The latest corduroy edition of the bag is available in a number of colours. This includes olive, off white, black, dark orange and brown.

While the original is still currently available in yellow, black, red, beige and olive colourways.

It’s previously been available in the likes of pink and yellow but they’ve been snapped up by customers.

