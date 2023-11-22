Uniqlo Black Friday sale: when does it start and what to expect?

Uniqlo has confirmed the start date for its Black Friday sale – and this is everything you need to know.

The brand has confirmed that its Black Friday sale will launch on 23 November as part of its Arigato Festival.

You’ll be able to shop the deals in-store and online at uniqlo.com and uniqlo.com/uk.

The sale will run until 3 December, featuring Black Friday offers alongside competitions and freebies.

Uniqlo said: “Arigato Festival is our chance to give back wholeheartedly to you, our customers, and to show our sincere gratitude to those who support us in our ongoing journey.

“Over the course of this year’s festival, we will be teaming up with local partners to give you special offers, gifts, and events, all in the name of saying thank you.”

The offers are being kept tightly under wraps until the Black Friday sale launch on 23 November, but there’s some teasers on the website.

This includes a free, limited-edition stainless steel mug when you spend £100 as part of the Arigato Festival.

Fans will be hoping that popular products like the crossbody bag will feature in the Black Friday sale. (uniqlo.com)

Hopefully fans of the brand will be able to get their hands on Uniqlo collabs as well as the viral crossbody bag.

The Uniqlo has generated millions of views on TikTok, thanks to its affordability and functionality – some dubbed it the ‘Mary Poppins bag’.

So keep an eye out on your favourite products for a discount across the Uniqlo Arigato Festival.

Plus if you’re yet to sign up to the Uniqlo mailing list, then you can do it ahead of the Black Friday sale and receive £10 off your first online order.

To shop the Uniqlo Black Friday sale from 23 November head to uniqlo.com and uniqlo.com/uk.

