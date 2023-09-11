Demi Lovato has opened up about hitting “rock bottom” and pushing down her “demons” in a surprise appearance on The Masked Singer.

The former Disney star kicked off the season ten premiere of The Masked Singer when she was revealed to be the voice behind special mystery guest ‘Anonymouse.’

While Lovato was not an official contestant on the new series, she certainly gave judges Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke a run for their money.

Teasing the Masked Singer team with cryptic clues, a disguised Lovato said: “I started working young. But my big break came when I was able to showcase my voice.

“When my future was looking bright from the outside, I struggled with demons on the inside. The more I pushed them down, the more I felt myself slipping away.

“ I was trapped on a path of wrong decisions. And, eventually, I hit rock bottom.

“But that was the wake-up call I needed to finally realize I had so much more life to live. Now I’ve made it my mission to seek out joy wherever I can. And that’s exactly what I’m doing here.”

Lovato has been candid with fans about her frightening 2018 overdose.

In her documentary, Dancing with the Devil, she revealed that the harrowing incident gave her “three strokes” and a heart attack.

On her podcast 4D with Demi Lovato, the singer, who came out as non-binary in 2021, said that she believed she got to the point of overdose by “ignoring her truth.”

She said at the time: “I was suppressing who I really am in order to please stylists or team members or even fans that wanted me to be the sexy feminine pop star in a leotard and look a certain way, I thought that was what I was supposed to be.

“Now I realise it’s so much more important to live your truth than to ever suppress yourself because that’s the type of stuff that happens when you do.”

Five years on from the life-altering incident, Demi has recovered and is in a much better place, much to the delight of her devoted fans.

It was Robin Thicke who first guessed that Lovato was the “powerhouse” voice behind the mask on the season ten premiere.

Demi Lovato has recovered in the years following her overdose, and is now completely sober. (Getty Images)

Lovato had also teased her identity with clues relating to her work on Barney the Dinosaur and Camp Rock, her hometown of Texas, and her place on Time’s 100 Most Influential People list.

When she finally revealed herself, the team was absolutely floored.

“You are one of the great voices and talents of any generation,” Thicke told her when she removed her mask.

“There’s only a couple of that caliber,” agreed McCarthy.

“Thank you so much,” Lovato replied, still in costume. “This has been so much fun. Your words are so kind and I took them to heart, so thank you.”