It turns out that even celebrities plan their weddings on Pinterest, as Demi Lovato admitted they have been using the app to envision their nuptials to fiancé Jutes. Here’s everything we know so far about Demi Lovato and Jutes’ upcoming wedding.

Lovato’s rollercoaster romance with Jutes began in the summer 2022, when the two musicians were spotted out and about together – but the couple didn’t share their relationship with fans until 2023.

Lovato – who is non-binary – revealed that the Toronto-based artist, born Jordan Lutes, popped the question last year.

Lovato shared the exciting news with fans in a post to Instagram on 17 December sharing a sweet snap of them and their fiancé, as well as a close-up of the enormous pear-shaped diamond ring.

“I’m still speechless,” wrote the Disney Channel alum. “Last night was the best night of my life and I can’t believe I get to marry the love of my life @jutesmusic.

“My love, I’m beyond excited to marry you… every day I’ve spent with you has been a dream come true and I can’t wait to love and cherish you forever. Here’s to the rest of our lives. I love you baby.”

You may like to watch

As well as co-writing Substance with Lovato, Lutes also collaborated on her Holy Fvck album, including tracks Happy Ending and City of Angels.

Demi Lovato’s wedding dress:

The singer, who is using she/her pronouns, as well as they/them, spoke to People on 31 January about their upcoming wedding ceremony.

She revealed that she has “definitely” started dress shopping for her wedding to Jutes, and has a “clear vision” of what she wants their special day to look like.

“I’ve been thinking about it and saving them to my Pinterest profile,” Lovato said. “Doing all the things!”

They continued of their upcoming ceremony: “I’m excited. I’m in the stages of planning and very excited about it.”

But it’s not just wedding dresses that Lovato is using Pinterest for, revealing that they have both used the platform “for all of it”. A planner after our own heart!

It is not yet clear which designer the star will be wearing on her wedding to Jutes, but we’ll keep you updated as soon as we know more.