Demi Lovato has announced their engagement to their partner Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes, and they couldn’t be happier.

Lovato’s rollercoaster romance with Jutes began in the summer 2022, when the two musicians were spotted out and about together – but the couple didn’t share their relationship with fans until this year.

And it would appear that it’s been a dreamy 2023 for the happy couple, concluding with Jutes getting down on one knee to pop the question.

Demi Lovato has announced their engagement to musician Jutes. (Getty)

Lovato shared the exciting news with fans in a post to Instagram on Sunday night (17 December), sharing a sweet snap of them and their fiancé, as well as a close-up of the enormous pear-shaped diamond ring.

“I’m still speechless,” wrote the Disney Channel alum.

“Last night was the best night of my life and I can’t believe I get to marry the love of my life @jutesmusic.

“My love, I’m beyond excited to marry you… every day I’ve spent with you has been a dream come true and I can’t wait to love and cherish you forever. Here’s to the rest of our lives. I love you baby.”

In their engagement photo, Lovato and Jutes dressed in matching black leather outfits, and grinned from ear to ear as they gazed into each others’ eyes.

It looks like Jutes went all-out with his proposal, with rose petals and tiny candles scattered around their feet.

Famous friends flooded Lovato’s comments with well-wishes.

One of the “Cool For The Summer” singer’s closest friends, Matthew Scott Montgomery, wrote: “It was perfect – you’re both perfect – I’m over the moon happy for you.”

Ashley Benson, Lucy Hale, Julia Michaels, Francesca Farago, and JoJo were just some of the other celebrities who took the time to congratulate Lovato on the exciting milestone.

Meanwhile, their husband-to-be, Jutes, commented: “Dunno what I did to deserve you but you’re stuck with my weird ass now. I love you so much, baby.”

Jutes also made his own post on Instagram to share the exciting news.

Posting the same engagement photos as Lovato, the Canadian musician gushed: “Yesterday I asked my best friend to marry me and she said yes. I can’t imagine my life without you and thank god now I’ll never have to. feeling like the luckiest man alive right now. I’m so in love with you.”

Lovato and Jutes began dating two years after they called off their engagement to actor Max Ehrich.

In 2021, Lovato came out as non-binary on their podcast 4D and said that they would “officially be changing” to they/them pronouns.

However, earlier this year, the musician announced that they would also be using she/her pronouns because they had “been feeling more feminine” and it was “exhausting” to live in a society that didn’t always accommodate for non-binary people.

“When filling out forms, such as government documents or any other where you have to specify your gender … You only have two options, male and female, and I feel like none of that makes sense to me,” they told GQ.

“I see myself conditioned to choose a woman because there are no more [options]. This has to change. Hopefully, with time there will be more options.”