The Masked Singer UK could have its most chaotic reveal yet coming after fans of the show are convinced the Otter is … Kate Bush.

No, seriously.

The hit reality TV show’s fourth season follows 13 celebrities, all masked (!) as various animals and objects. The contestants sing each week, with fans and the celebrity panel of judges trying to guess the identities of those competing.

Following the first episode of season four, which aired on New Year’s Day 2023, fans are convinced that they’ve already deduced Otter as the ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)‘ singer, Kate Bush.

Otter (not that kind of otter, gays) was introduced alongside six other contestants, making up half the season’s cast. They sang ‘I’m Always Here'”‘ from Baywatch, beating out their opponent, Ghost, who was eliminated and revealed as football pundit Christopher Kamara.

It’s safe to say that the detectives of Twitter are losing their minds after becoming convinced that it’s “entirely possible Kate Bush is on The Masked Singer UK“, having decided that Otter’s first performance matches with Kate Bush’s “voice and diction”.

The show also provides clues as to the identities of contestants, which one Nancy Drew has deduced as also fitting Kate Bush’s identity.

“I can totally see her doing it after seeing how excited and grateful she was to be #1 last year.”

The other clues:



A shamrock… Kate Bush is half Irish.



A vicar… A deal with God.



She's known for her resilience… Like someone who keeps running up a hill?



I can totally see her doing it after seeing how excited and grateful she was to be #1 last year — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) January 2, 2023

i would actually k*ll myself if kate bush was on the masked singer — marion gayvies🕯 (@ginglebuscher) January 2, 2023

Despite some drastic suggestions from a few Twitter users on what they’d do if the predictions were correct, others pointed out that it would be “so kate bush to have her comeback be on the masked singer”.

it would be so kate bush to have her comeback be on the masked singer tho — alexa❤️‍🔥 (@whnthepawn) January 1, 2023

“even though she’s got a really recognisable voice she never does live performances so people would be like well it SOUNDS like her but surely she wouldn’t choose this as the first time she’s performed live in nearly 10 years.”

Kate Bush’s song ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)’ was originally released 37 years ago but was recently re-popularised after Netflix’s sci-fi smash hit Stranger Things used it as a soundtrack to Max Mayfield’s (Sadie Sink) survival towards the climax of season four.

Bush broke the record for the longest-ever gap between number-one singles, according to the Official Charts Company. She last topped the charts 44 years ago with her iconic 1978 song ‘Wuthering Heights’, when she was just 19-years-old.

She is known for her whimsical vocals and quirky behaviour – so a Masked Singer debut is not completely off the cards.

Previous Masked Singer UK reveals have included Will Young, Kelis and Lenny Henry.