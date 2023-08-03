Netflix has finally dropped the first look at Sex Education season four – sending fans into a tailspin.

Two years ago, Sex Education left viewers with lots of questions. Would resident sex expert Otis end up with Maeve or Ruby? Did Eric make the right choice breaking Adam’s heart? And how will Jean handle being a new mother again?

All these questions will hopefully be answered in the fourth and final season of the hit coming-of-age show. The series has long been praised for its diverse cast of characters and unwavering commitment to tackling taboo topics around sexual health and relationships in school.

In the first nine stills released by Netflix, we see Eric and Otis looking closer than ever, Maeve studying in America after leaving for a prestigious scholarship, Jean holding her new-born baby and our first standalone glimpses of Aimee, Ruby and Cal.

Here’s your first look at Sex Education S4! pic.twitter.com/Rw8dtbjIiQ — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) August 2, 2023

Elsewhere, Adam and headmaster Groff are spending father-and-son quality time, Jackson and Viv share a loaded stare, and there’s the return of Maeve’s competing love interest, Isaac.

Sadly, fan-favourite queer couple Lily and Ola have waved goodbye to Moordale Secondary.

But the new season promises plenty of fresh faces, including Schitt Creek‘s Dan Levy, Anne Boleyn‘s Jodie Turner-Smith and a trans “power couple”.

Following Moordale’s shock closure in the season three finale, there’s also new location, with the students shipped off to Cavendish Sixth Form College.

After two years of waiting for Sex Education content, fans are thrilled by the photos. Many viewers are invested in the love triangle between Otis, Maeve and Ruby, with divided factions over who he should end up with.

Ruby has gathered a devoted fan base, with many rooting for her and Otis.

Just make ruby and Otis end up together and it’s all good https://t.co/XrppBKJLme — muscle mommy 🪴 (@kaykizzler) August 2, 2023

If Ruby and Otis don’t end up together I’ll scream https://t.co/o5fSUcdCqf — Cynthia Pickles (@Rizqah__) August 2, 2023

I need Otis and Ruby to be the endgame 🤞🤞 https://t.co/rXQXgUdVaB pic.twitter.com/ciC9ON7Fgf — Reza (@Reza_shuaib) August 2, 2023

ruby and otis endgame or we riot https://t.co/3SJwG63Upk — ًsatellite 🪐 (@latenightkyoto) August 2, 2023

Others, meanwhile, are staying loyal to Maeve and Otis after three seasons of a slow-burn relationship.

maeve & otis endgame or keep it https://t.co/KACDYu0JDI — amélie (@peytonsrachel) August 2, 2023

please make otis and maeve works THIS SEASON https://t.co/OUu4szn7YB — alle (@_vivisteria) August 2, 2023

Elsewhere, social media users are calling for a happy gay romance after the drama of Eric’s love life in past seasons.

I just want some actual gay romance without having to throw wrenches into it every five seconds — Phillip 🏳️‍🌈 #BB25 (@PhillipLikesTV) August 2, 2023

My bros better get a happy ending 🫡 pic.twitter.com/mAYFtqyGhQ — ＴＴＶ ｆｒｅｅ_ｆｌｘｗ (@joshuacaton8) August 2, 2023

Sapphic fans, meanwhile, are bound to demand that Jean gets the happy ending she deserves.

do you understand how many sapphics will scream, cry and throw up if we don’t see a happy ending for jean milburn ???? pic.twitter.com/1dV9FsU3EE — liv (@scullyscrubs) August 2, 2023

WHY DOES JEAN LOOK UPSET?? the sapphics are ready to fight if our queen doesn’t get a happy ending. — b’ecca 🌈 🍑 (@bequitaB) August 2, 2023

In the main though, people are just excited that the squad is finally back on screens.

We are tuned in and we are excited. — The Big Kahuna🐉 (@Simongr8t) August 2, 2023

My little horny babies are almost back 🥹 https://t.co/G92eT1UBdE — Kayla Marie (@MariaGiesela) August 2, 2023

REAL TEARS ARE BEING SHED https://t.co/loOIgLapXH — gwen 🪴🫧 (@ironspidergwen) August 2, 2023

I just want the best ending for our ladies 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Pz7seaUu1b — Ri 🫧 (@yunasbulbasaur) August 2, 2023

The official plot synopsis for season four hints that Cavendish will be a “culture shock” for all the students as Otis, played by Asa Butterfield, tries to set up a new sex advice clinic while “Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) prays they won’t be losers again”.

The description continues: “[Moordale students] thought they were progressive but this new college is another level. There’s daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being… kind.

“Viv is totally thrown by the college’s student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson is still struggling to get over Cal.

“Aimee tries something new by taking an art A Level, and Adam grapples with whether mainstream education is for him.

“Over in the US, Maeve is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy [Levy]. Otis is pining after her, while adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus…”

Sex Education season four drops on Netflix on 21 September.