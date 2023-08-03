Netflix shares first look at Sex Education season 4, and fans are spinning: ‘The GOAT is back’
Netflix has finally dropped the first look at Sex Education season four – sending fans into a tailspin.
Two years ago, Sex Education left viewers with lots of questions. Would resident sex expert Otis end up with Maeve or Ruby? Did Eric make the right choice breaking Adam’s heart? And how will Jean handle being a new mother again?
All these questions will hopefully be answered in the fourth and final season of the hit coming-of-age show. The series has long been praised for its diverse cast of characters and unwavering commitment to tackling taboo topics around sexual health and relationships in school.
In the first nine stills released by Netflix, we see Eric and Otis looking closer than ever, Maeve studying in America after leaving for a prestigious scholarship, Jean holding her new-born baby and our first standalone glimpses of Aimee, Ruby and Cal.
Elsewhere, Adam and headmaster Groff are spending father-and-son quality time, Jackson and Viv share a loaded stare, and there’s the return of Maeve’s competing love interest, Isaac.
Sadly, fan-favourite queer couple Lily and Ola have waved goodbye to Moordale Secondary.
But the new season promises plenty of fresh faces, including Schitt Creek‘s Dan Levy, Anne Boleyn‘s Jodie Turner-Smith and a trans “power couple”.
Following Moordale’s shock closure in the season three finale, there’s also new location, with the students shipped off to Cavendish Sixth Form College.
After two years of waiting for Sex Education content, fans are thrilled by the photos. Many viewers are invested in the love triangle between Otis, Maeve and Ruby, with divided factions over who he should end up with.
Ruby has gathered a devoted fan base, with many rooting for her and Otis.
THE GOAT IS BACK!!!!! pic.twitter.com/7i1yxmsdBe— Will (@AsTro_Nightcore) August 2, 2023
Others, meanwhile, are staying loyal to Maeve and Otis after three seasons of a slow-burn relationship.
Elsewhere, social media users are calling for a happy gay romance after the drama of Eric’s love life in past seasons.
I just want some actual gay romance without having to throw wrenches into it every five seconds— Phillip 🏳️🌈 #BB25 (@PhillipLikesTV) August 2, 2023
My bros better get a happy ending 🫡 pic.twitter.com/mAYFtqyGhQ— ＴＴＶ ｆｒｅｅ_ｆｌｘｗ (@joshuacaton8) August 2, 2023
Sapphic fans, meanwhile, are bound to demand that Jean gets the happy ending she deserves.
do you understand how many sapphics will scream, cry and throw up if we don’t see a happy ending for jean milburn ???? pic.twitter.com/1dV9FsU3EE— liv (@scullyscrubs) August 2, 2023
WHY DOES JEAN LOOK UPSET?? the sapphics are ready to fight if our queen doesn’t get a happy ending.— b’ecca 🌈 🍑 (@bequitaB) August 2, 2023
In the main though, people are just excited that the squad is finally back on screens.
We are tuned in and we are excited.— The Big Kahuna🐉 (@Simongr8t) August 2, 2023
I just want the best ending for our ladies 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Pz7seaUu1b— Ri 🫧 (@yunasbulbasaur) August 2, 2023
The official plot synopsis for season four hints that Cavendish will be a “culture shock” for all the students as Otis, played by Asa Butterfield, tries to set up a new sex advice clinic while “Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) prays they won’t be losers again”.
The description continues: “[Moordale students] thought they were progressive but this new college is another level. There’s daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being… kind.
“Viv is totally thrown by the college’s student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson is still struggling to get over Cal.
“Aimee tries something new by taking an art A Level, and Adam grapples with whether mainstream education is for him.
“Over in the US, Maeve is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy [Levy]. Otis is pining after her, while adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus…”
Sex Education season four drops on Netflix on 21 September.
MyPinkNews members are invited to comment on articles to discuss the content we publish, or debate issues more generally. Please familiarise yourself with our community guidelines to ensure that our community remains a safe and inclusive space for all.
Report this comment
Please let us know why you would like to report this comment:
The ability to comment will be removed from anyone who does not follow our Terms & Conditions