Netflix confirms Sex Education to end as first trailer for season four drops

The first Sex Education season four trailer has finally arrived – but it’s bittersweet news.

Netflix has confirmed that the upcoming season will be the last in classically lewd fashion, sharing a first-look trailer with the caption: “It’s time to finish.”

The last we saw of Sex Education’s horny bunch bunch of students, staff and parents was in 2021, with the third season leaving a lot of unanswered questions.

For example: What’s going to happen to Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield) and Maeve Wiley (Emma Mackey) after Maeve decided to go to school in the United States not long after they confessed their love for each other?

Will Adam Groff and Eric Effiong (Connor Swindells and Ncuti Gatwa) get back together after they similarly called it quits, seeing as the enemies-to-lovers have been edging viewers for nearly three entire seasons now?

And who is the father of Jean Milburn’s (Gillian Anderson) baby? At the end of season three, she gave a particularly shocked ‘Oh sh*t!’ upon opening the results of a paternity test.

And, of course, there’s the slight issue that Moordale Secondary School is closing down. After all, what’s Sex Education without somewhere to sex educate?

In the first trailer for Sex Education season four, the cast find themselves in what looks like a separate school named Cavendish College, with protagonist Otis introducing his cohort to various new faces.

it’s time to finish. the final season, coming september 21 pic.twitter.com/93tQASNtcU — sex education (@sexeducation) July 5, 2023

Obviously, things don’t quite go to plan, as he accidentally tells the assembled crowd that: “I learned everything I know about sex from my mum.”

It seems that Otis is trying to set up, or at least revamp, his new sex clinic, as best friend and “dirty pig” connoisseur Eric exclaims: “Otis, for goodness sake, just tell them you’re a sex therapist.”

There’s a few other glimpses of the season, including various characters having some quality ‘me-time’, a few nudes being taken, Asa Butterfield’s bare bum and, of course, a sneak peek at Maeve’s tenure in American college, complete with Dan Levy as her mentor.

Netflix has confirmed that Sex Education will return on 21 September for its final run.

The show ending isn’t too much of a shock, given that core cast members Mackey and Gatwa (Physicist Barbie and our new Doctor Who) previously revealed they’d be leaving the show after season four anyway, but it still hurts.

“This was not an easy decision to make, but as the themes and stories of the new season crystallized, it became clear that this was the right time to graduate,” wrote series creator Laurie Nunn in a letter to fans.

“We are incredibly proud of Sex Education and feel indebted to our brilliant writers, cast and crew who put so much heart into making every episode. They have worked tirelessly to bring you the final series, and we can’t wait to share it with you.”

Sex Education will end with its fourth season.



A note from Laurie Nunn: pic.twitter.com/iN7Y23FWR3 — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) July 5, 2023

Several faces – most notably, Ola and Lily (Patricia Allison and Tanya Reynolds) – are not returning for season four. However, Aimee Lou Wood, Kedar Williams-Stirling and Alistair Petrie will all be back.

Aside from Schitt’s Creek’s Levy, newcomers include Thaddea Graham (Doctor Who), Lisa McGrillis (Somewhere Boy), Marie Reuther (Kamikaze), Jodie Turner Smith (Anne Boleyn), comedian Eshaan Akbar and Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, Reda Elazouar, Bella Maclean and Imani Yahshua.

Lily and Ola will not be returning for season for of Netflix’s Sex Education. (Sam Taylor/Netflix)

The season’s official synopsis reads: “Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis and Eric now face a new frontier – their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, whilst Eric is praying they won’t be losers again.

“Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, whilst Eric is praying they won’t be losers again. But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students – they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level. There’s daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being… kind?!”

Sex Education has had over 40 million viewers streaming the first season after its debut. The third season won Best Comedy Series at the 50th International Emmy Awards.