Olivia Rodrigo ticket prices revealed for the Guts World Tour dates
Olivia Rodrigo recently announced details of the Guts World Tour – and these are the ticket prices.
The singer will headline her biggest shows to date in 2024, with an arena tour across North America, Europe and the UK.
It will kick off in Palm Springs on 23 February and finish up in Los Angeles on 14 August, with Rodrigo confirming that more dates are coming soon.
The huge tour will be in support of her recently released album, Guts, which features hit singles “Vampire” and “Bad Idea Right?”.
She previously toured smaller venues for her Sour tour, with the singer saying “I don’t think I should skip any steps” when addressing her decision to not headline arenas despite demand.
She’s also confirmed that support will come from PinkPantheress, Remi Wolf, The Breeders and Chappell Roan across the run.
Ahead of tickets going on sale this September, you’ll want to know how much they’ll cost.
Well, you can find out everything we know so far about Olivia Rodrigo ticket prices below.
What are the Olivia Rodrigo ticket prices?
It’s been confirmed by a number of venues the ticket prices for the Guts World Tour, which are expected to be similar across the tour.
In the US standard tickets are priced at $49.50-$199.50.
For fans in the UK it’s been confirmed that tickets are priced at £64.15-£143.60.
There will also be packages available across the tour including VIP tickets, these prices will vary on venue and cities.
Tickets for the tour go on general sale at 3pm local time on 21 September local time via ticketmaster.com and ticketmaster.co.uk. Fans across the globe can register for the ticket sale on the singer’s official website.
You can check out the full tour schedule below.
Guts World Tour dates
- February 23 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena – tickets
- February 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center – tickets
- February 27 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center – tickets
- February 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center – tickets
- March 1 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center – tickets
- March 2 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center – tickets
- March 5 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center – tickets
- March 6 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center – tickets
- March 8 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center – tickets
- March 9 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena – tickets
- Mar 12 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center – tickets
- March 13 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center – tickets
- March 15 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center – tickets
- March 16 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum – tickets
- March 19 – Chicago, IL – United Center – tickets
- March 22 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena – tickets
- March 23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena – tickets
- March 26 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre – tickets
- March 29 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena – tickets
- April 1 – Boston, MA – TD Garden – tickets
- April 5 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – tickets
- April 6 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – tickets
- April 30 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena – tickets
- May 3 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live – tickets
- May 7 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro – tickets
- May 10 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena – tickets
- May 14 – London, UK – The O2 – tickets
- May 15 – London, UK – The O2 – tickets
- May 22 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
- May 24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome – tickets
- May 28 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum – tickets
- May 30 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena – tickets
- June 1 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena – tickets
- June 4 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena – tickets
- June 5 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle – tickets
- June 7 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle – tickets
- June 9 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena – tickets
- June 11 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion – tickets
- June 12 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena – tickets
- June 14 – Paris, France – Accor Arena – tickets
- June 18 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi – tickets
- June 20 – Madrid, Spain – WizInk Center – tickets
- June 22 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena – tickets
- July 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center – tickets
- July 20 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena – tickets
- July 23 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena – tickets
- July 24 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena – tickets
- July 26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center – tickets
- July 27 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center – tickets
- July 30 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena – tickets
- July 31 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center – tickets
- August 2 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center – tickets
- August 6 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena – tickets
- August 9 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena – tickets
- August 10 – Portland, OR – Moda Center – tickets
- August 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum – tickets
- August 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum – tickets
