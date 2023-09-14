Olivia Rodrigo recently announced details of the Guts World Tour – and these are the ticket prices.

The singer will headline her biggest shows to date in 2024, with an arena tour across North America, Europe and the UK.

It will kick off in Palm Springs on 23 February and finish up in Los Angeles on 14 August, with Rodrigo confirming that more dates are coming soon.

The huge tour will be in support of her recently released album, Guts, which features hit singles “Vampire” and “Bad Idea Right?”.

She previously toured smaller venues for her Sour tour, with the singer saying “I don’t think I should skip any steps” when addressing her decision to not headline arenas despite demand.

She’s also confirmed that support will come from PinkPantheress, Remi Wolf, The Breeders and Chappell Roan across the run.

Ahead of tickets going on sale this September, you’ll want to know how much they’ll cost.

Well, you can find out everything we know so far about Olivia Rodrigo ticket prices below.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

What are the Olivia Rodrigo ticket prices?

It’s been confirmed by a number of venues the ticket prices for the Guts World Tour, which are expected to be similar across the tour.

In the US standard tickets are priced at $49.50-$199.50.

For fans in the UK it’s been confirmed that tickets are priced at £64.15-£143.60.

There will also be packages available across the tour including VIP tickets, these prices will vary on venue and cities.

Tickets for the tour go on general sale at 3pm local time on 21 September local time via ticketmaster.com and ticketmaster.co.uk. Fans across the globe can register for the ticket sale on the singer’s official website.

You can check out the full tour schedule below.