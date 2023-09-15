Homophobic Metro attacker who left couple ‘covered in blood’ receives suspended sentence

A Wallsend man has received a suspended sentence following a homophobic attack at a Newcastle Metro station that left a couple “covered in blood”.

The victims were waiting for a train when 21-year-old Thomas Bailey verbally assaulted the pair using homophobic and racist slurs before physically attacking them, ChronicleLive reported.

Both were left with cuts to their heads that necessitated hospital treatment.

The attack took place on 5 December 2022 at Whitley Bay Metro station, the court heard, with Bailey attacking the pair after one of the men glanced in his direction whilst checking the timetable.

Feeling “triggered” by an argument with his girlfriend, Bailey shouted homophobic and racist slurs, punching one of the men in the face. Continuing with a barrage of homophobic abuse, he then hit the man’s partner with a large gold bauble.

Following the first blow, the object split in two, with Bailey using a remaining shard of glass to strike the other.

“Members of the public were there, including children, who were distressed”, prosecutor Joe Culley told the court, adding that one child asked his mother: “Why has he got red sauce on his head?”

“I can only describe your behaviour as thuggish, unwarranted and absolutely disgusting,” the judge added. “They are simply minding their own business.”

Bailey’s lawyer argued that he was using drugs at the time. Emphasising both his mental health issues and disturbed upbringing, she stated that he wanted “to apologise to the victims”, adding that he couldn’t watch the footage himself as it was too violent.

Following the attack, Bailey attended a nearby hotel and verbally threatened the duty manager, calling her names and warning that he would kill her and her family.

In court, he pleaded guilty to racially aggravated assault occasioning actual bodily harm, actual bodily harm and a public order offence in relation to the events at the hotel.

Bailey was sentenced to 29 weeks suspended for 18 months with rehabilitation requirements.

Anyone who has witnessed or experienced a hate crime is urged to call the police on 101, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit the True Vision website. In an emergency, always dial 999.