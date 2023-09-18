Fans thirst over first glimpse of Bad Bunny’s gay kiss in wrestling biopic Cassandro

The first clip of Bad Bunny’s onscreen kiss with Gael García Bernal in upcoming LGBTQ+ Prime Video wrestling biopic Cassandro has been revealed, and the queer internet is here for it.

The Grammy-winning Puerto Rican artist stars as drug dealer Felipe who shares an intimate and unexpected moment of passion with Cassandro‘s protagonist, Saúl Armendáriz (Bernal), a gay lucha libre wrestler from El Paso, Texas.

The short clip, released exclusively by Entertainment Weekly on Friday (15 September), shows Bad Bunny – real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio – and Bernal locked in an intense kiss, before Felipe pushes Saúl (who later adopts the stage name Cassandro) away.

“I really can’t do this,” Felipe tells Saúl, to which Saúl responds: “It’s okay don’t worry. Don’t freak out. It’s okay.”

“I’m sorry,” Felipe adds, as Saúl replies: “See you around, stud.”

Bad Bunny and Gael García Bernal kiss in a new clip from #Cassandro. In select theaters now. pic.twitter.com/NwiuTHIuWM — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 15, 2023

The film, co-written and directed by Oscar-winning documentary creator Roger Ross Williams, premiered at Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.

In an interview with Time magazine, Ocasio spoke about filming the onscreen kiss in his first major feature film acting debut role.

“My first kiss for a movie and it was with a man … that’s the penalty I get for being with so many women during my life,” he said at the time.

“If you’re acting, you’re being someone you’re not. So when they asked me for that, I said, ‘Yes, I’m here for whatever you want.’

“It was very cool, I didn’t feel uncomfortable.”

Fans were quick to share their enthusiasm for the intimate clip online, with one writing: “My two favourite people in a queer movie about wrestling lmao I love this. Everybody watch Cassandro.”

Another added: “[I] was deeply unprepared for this in the cinema, Bad Bunny should be the repressed gay love interest more imho [in my humble opinion].”

Y'all eat this up every single time — Pansexual King 🔞 (@KingRileySX) September 15, 2023

I’m in love with them both!!! — just.ya.know.. (@ohyeaaaamber) September 16, 2023

Bad Bunny has pretty much always been supportive of the LGBTQ community so it's funny to see some of his more homophobee fans getting pissy about this lol. — Melly 💅🏻 ✨ (@mellyfratelli) September 15, 2023

I’m can’t decide which of them I’m more jealous of? — 𝐒𝐮𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐚🕊️❥𝕾𝖙𝖆𝖓✰ᵇᵘⁿⁿʸ✰ (@Suvarna_17) September 16, 2023

It is not the first time Ocasio has made headlines for kissing a man. During the MTV VMA awards last year, he kissed a dancer while on stage, which saw fans call him out for queerbaiting. Queerbaiting is when people LGBTQ+ culture for their own gain or notoriety, without risking as much as someone within the community.

He addressed the ongoing queerbaiting accusations – which include his gender-fluid fashion choices – in an interview with Vanity Fair earlier in September.

“I get an endless number of negative comments and sexist and homophobic ones, without being homosexual, for dressing like that,” he told the publication.

“Maybe the queer person suffers more, but it is not like I put on a skirt and go out and they say ‘Look, how cool’. They’re going to attack me with all their force anyway.”

After a limited US cinema release, Cassandro arrives on Prime Video on Friday 22 September.