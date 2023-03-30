Puerto Rican trap singer Bad Bunny is pretty new to appearing in movies, but he’s already had his first on-screen gay kiss.

The artist, 29, is best known for being one of the most-streamed singers of all time. Recently though, he’s dipped a toe into acting, starring in Cassandro, a biopic about the life of the gay professional wrestler of the same name.

Cassandro received its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January, and is set to be released on Amazon’s Prime later this year.

In the film, Bad Bunny – real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio – portrays one of Cassandro’s lovers, while the lead character is played by Mexican actor Gael García Bernal.

The pair enjoy a kiss in one scene, and now Bad Bunny has reflected on how the “cool” experience made him feel.

“My first kiss for a movie and it was with a man… that’s the penalty I get for being with so many women during my life,” he told Time magazine.

“If you’re acting, you’re being someone you’re not,” he added. “So, when they asked me for that, I said, ‘Yes, I’m here for whatever you want.’ It was very cool, I didn’t feel uncomfortable.”

While the kiss might be Bad Bunny’s first on the big screen, he’s not exactly a stranger to a bit of queer intimacy. During his performance at last year’s MTV Video Music Awards, he enjoyed a snog with both a male and female backing dancer.

bad bunny besando a sus bailarines pic.twitter.com/zDwsk9RElm — 120 (@aguuacero) August 29, 2022

While some fans instantly screamed “queerbaiting“, others were pleased to see one of the world’s biggest artists expressing sexual fluidity.

Bad Bunny has long been a vocal advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, previously sharing his support for drag queens and paying an emotional tribute to Alexa Negrón, a trans woman murdered in Puerto Rico in 2020.

He’s currently developing a Netflix series based on the queer young adult novel They Both Die at the End, and has recently been honoured by the GLAAD Media Awards for his staunch allyship.

While Bad Bunny has previously described himself as heterosexual, he has consistently championed sexuality being fluid, saying that he could be attracted to men in the future.

“It does not define me,” he said of his sexuality in an interview with the LA Times. “At the end of the day, I don’t know if in 20 years I will like a man. One never knows in life. But at the moment I am heterosexual and I like women.”