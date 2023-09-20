No more Lauren Boebert dates for man fondled at family theatre show

Republican congresswoman Lauren Boebert says she won’t be going on any further dates with the man she was caught fondling at a family-friendly theatre.

She’s said her decision was made because he’s a Democrat.

Boebert and Quinn Gallagher, who owns a drag-friendly bar that hosts the type of performances the Colorado representative claims to hate, became the focus for outrage and ridicule after they were kicked out of a live performance of Beetlejuice The Musical, at the Buell Theatre, in Denver, earlier this month.

The pair were removed from the audience after CCTV footage showed them fondling each other, taking flash photographs and vaping during the performance.

However, according to TMZ, Lauren Boebert, who is known for her a pro-gun, anti-LGBTQ+ views, was unaware that her date was a Democrat, despite the New York Post reporting that the unlikely couple had been dating for months.

The entertainment-focused website reported that Boebert said Gallagher was a “great guy” but she won’t be seeing him again because “he’s a freaking Dem”.

‘I simply fell short of my values’

Boebert issued an apology on Sunday (17 September), when she told One America News Network that she acted “maybe overtly animated”.

She went on: “I was laughing, I was singing, having a fantastic time, was told to kinda settle it down a little bit, which I did, but then, my next slip-up was taking a picture.

“I was a little too eccentric… I’m on the edge of a lot of things.”

The apology follows her issuing a previous comment on 15 September in which she said her divorce played a part in how she acted.

“There’s no perfect blueprint for going through a public and difficult divorce, which over the past few months has made a challenging personal time for me and my entire family. I simply fell short of my values on Sunday. That’s unacceptable and I’m sorry,” she said.