Chris Stapleton announces UK tour: dates, tickets, prices and more
Chris Stapleton has announced details of a headline UK arena tour – and this is how to get tickets.
The country star will bring his All-American Road Show to venues across the UK and Ireland in late 2024.
Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 29 September via Ticketmaster.
The tour will head to Manchester on 16 October and stop off in Birmingham, Glasgow and Dublin before finishing up at London’s O2 Arena.
It’ll be in support of his upcoming fifth studio album, Higher which is due for release on 10 November.
The album features singles “White Horse” and “Think I’m In Love With You” and marks his first in three years.
Since then he’s featured on albums by Pink and Taylor Swift, appearing on the latter’s Red (Taylor’s Version).
He featured on the vault track “I Bet You Think About Me” with Swift, which was originally written in 2011.
Stapleton has previously won eight Grammy Awards, 15 ACM and 15 CMA Awards across his career.
His upcoming tour will also stop off across North America, including stadium dates, before heading across the pond for his biggest ever UK shows.
You can find out the full tour schedule and ticket details below.
How to get tickets
Fans can get their hands on tickets in the general sale from 10am on 29 September via Ticketmaster.
You can sign up for an official fan presale at StapletonFanClub.com. This will take place at 10am on 27 September and you’ll be emailed details on how to access it.
An O2 priority sale takes place from 10am on 27 September. To access this use the O2 priority app on your phone.
A Live Nation presale takes place from 10am on 28 September. To access this sign up or log in to Live Nation and then head to Chris Stapleton’s artist page to choose your preferred tour date.
There will also be venue presales taking place from 10am on 28 September. This will be available via each arena’s mailing list.
How much are Chris Stapleton tickets?
It’s been confirmed that tickets will cost £58.45 – £143.60 for his show in Glasgow at the OVO Hydeo.
Fans can expect a similar price bracket across the UK tour run.
What are the tour dates?
- 5 October – Charlottesville, VA, John Paul Jones Arena – tickets
- 6 October – University Park, PA, Bryce Jordan Center – tickets
- 7 October – Belmont Park – Long Island, NY, UBS Arena – tickets
- 12 October – Corpus Christi, TX, American Bank Center Arena – tickets
- 13 October – Woodlands, TX, The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – tickets
- 14 October – Lafayette, LA, Lafayette Cajundome – tickets
- 19 October – San Antonio, TX, AT&T Center – tickets
- 20-21 October – Austin, TX, Moody Center ATX – tickets
- 26 October – Tulsa, OK, BOK Center – tickets
- 27-28 October – Dallas, TX, Dos Equis Pavilion – tickets
- 11 November – Tampa, FL, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre – tickets
- 4 May – Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium – tickets
- 11 May – Jacksonville, FL EverBank Stadium – tickets
- 25 May – Ames, IA ISU Cyclones – MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium – tickets
- 1 June – Charlotte, NC Bank of America Stadium – tickets
- 8 June – East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium – tickets
- 29 June – Salt Lake City, UT Rice-Eccles Stadium – tickets
- 13 July – Detroit, MI Ford Field – tickets
- 20 July – Chicago, IL Soldier Field – tickets
- 16 October – Manchester, AO Arena – tickets
- 17 October – Glasgow, OVO Hydro – tickets
- 20 October – Dublin, 3Arena – tickets
- 22 October – Birmingham, Utilita Arena – tickets
- 23 October – London, O2 Arena – tickets
- 7 December – Las Vegas , NV Allegiant Stadium – tickets
