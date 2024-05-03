Heartstopper star Kit Connor gives verdict on his striking new look

Heartstopper’s Kit Connor has changed up his look, and has given fans his verdict on his striking new style.

Swapping out his trademark curtain bangs for something a little edgier, the British actor buzzed off his 90s-inspired hair in place of a classic, albeit shorter, buzz haircut.

“I kinda like it,” he wrote on his Instagram Story atop a mirror selfie, drawing attention to his new haircut.

The Heartstopper actor debuted his new look on his Instagram story. (@kit.connor/Instagram)

While Connor – who came out as bisexual last year – didn’t share a reason for his fresh trim, he could well be preparing for a new role – or just feeling the need for a change. Outside the queer teen Netflix series, Connor is set to star in a major new war film, Warfare.

The movie is set to be directed Alex Garland – hot off the back of big-budget dystopian action movie Civil War, starring Kristen Dunst and Nick Offerman – and Ray Mendoza.

While Warfare’s premise remains under wraps, and Connor’s role not even titled, the cast is slowly being announced, with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3‘s Will Poulter, Shōgun star Cosmo Jarvis, and Finn Bennett, who starred recently starred opposite Jodie Foster in True Detective: Night Country, all signed up, according to Deadline.

The star is also set to take on the role of Romeo in a Broadway adaptation of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet alongside The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes actor Rachel Zegler. The pair shocked fans with the announcement, thanks to a slew of cryptic Instagram posts.

Romeo and Juliet on Broadway will begin this autumn, and will feature music from frequent Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey collaborator, Jack Antonoff. It will be led by Fun Home director Sam Gold.

Connor will be following in the footsteps of his Heartstopper on-screen boyfriend Joe Locke in heading to Broadway, who recently got his big theatre break by starring as Tobias Ragg in Sweeney Todd.

Connor has previously appeared on stage, in London productions of Welcome Home, Captain Fox! and Fanny and Alexander, prior to his Heartstopper fame.