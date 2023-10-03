Skims has teamed up with icons including Kim Cattrall and Hari Nef for their latest ‘Best of’ campaign.

The two actors stun in the campaign which features Skims’ “viral styles, worn by cultural icons”.

The Best of Skims pieces worn by the stars are available to shop at skims.com.

Other stars who appear in the latest Skims campaign include singer Nelly Furtado, Bel-Air star Coco Jones and To All the Boys star Lana Condor.

The brand captioned the post: “Everybody’s wearing Skims”, saying the five star’s “stun in our most-loved Seamless Sculpt, Cotton, and Fits Everybody collections”.

Fans praised the campaign, with one commenting: “This was a REALLY good marketing move by Skims.”

Others said that “Skims did it again”, “freakin fabulous” and called the group of women “iconic”.

Another wrote: “Okay not to be dramatic but I need everything Kim Cattrall is wearing.”

Well, luckily you can as the campaign sees the Sex and the City icon wear the Soft Lounge Long Sleeve Dress in Onyx.

While Barbie star Nef wears the Cotton Rib Plunge Bralette and Brief in Bone and Jones wears the Seamless Sculpt Brief Bodysuit in Jasper.

Other Best of Skims pieces seen in the campaign include Fits Everybody T-Shirt Bra and Full Brief in Ochre worn by Furtado, and the Cotton Jersey T-Shirt and Brief in Bone worn by Condor.

Kim Cattrall improvised her And Just Like That cameo

After years of refusing to reprise her role as PR expert Samantha Jones – against a backdrop of feud rumours between Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker – the actor surprised everyone by announcing her (brief) return.

Cattrall made her long-awaited cameo in the season two finale of And Just Like That… as Carrie receives a phone call from Samantha, who now works as a publicist in London.

Samantha explains that her flight to New York was delayed by three hours and so her plan to surprise Carrie and her friends at the flat had fallen through.

She still gets pay her respects to the iconic apartment by shouting through the phone – in a slight British accent – “Thank you for everything, you f**king fabulous, fabulous flat.” The scene ends with Samantha kissing the phone – and King reveals the poignant gesture was entirely improvised by Cattrall.

“The phone call’s over and something amazing happens after they say goodbye,” King said on Max’s The Writers’ Room podcast. “Which is Samantha kissing the phone. Which was, by the way, not in the script.

“It’s just totally a moment of an actor playing the moment and it’s really nice.”