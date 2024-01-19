Lana Del Rey stuns fans in new Skims Valentine’s Day campaign

Lana Del Rey has stunned fans in the latest Valentine’s Day campaign for Kim Kardashian’s Skims.

The singer has teamed up with the brand to appear in their retro-inspired – and very Lana Del Rey-esque – photoshoot.

She poses in lingerie pieces from their upcoming Valentine’s Day collection – including inside a giant “blue velvet” heart.

The new Skims Valentine’s Day range will be available to shop from 23 January at skims.com.

“I’ve been a big fan of Skims since the beginning, so being featured is so exciting,” the singer said.

“Their collection is so pretty and dreamy, which made collaborating with Nadia Lee Cohen on the creative so fun,” Del Rey added. “I hope you love it as much as I do.”

In one campaign shot, the singer wears the Fits Everybody Lace Cami Bodysuit ($64) in cherry blossom, while sharing the screen with two white cats.

In another image she poses in the Woven Shine Lace Long Dress ($108) in onyx, with an arrow through her heart, paired with a long black veil and black boots.

Other pieces from the upcoming range include updates of best sellers like the Soft Lounge Dress ($80) and Cotton Rib Boxers ($94), with a heart print, as well as an edible Candy Bra ($34).

A behind the scenes clip of the photoshoot has already racked up more than 200,000 views on YouTube in less than 24 hours.

It features the singer wearing pieces from the upcoming Skims Valentine’s Day collection, which is soundtracked to her song “Honeymoon”.

Fans of the singer are loving the singer’s appearance in the Skims campaign, with one commenting: “We haven’t had Lana visuals like this in a while I’m so obsessed.”

Another said: “lana is so timeless and ethereal.”

And somebody else wrote: “So happy skims gave her the best set they’ve ever shot.”

It follows up another big announcement for the singer, as it was confirmed she will be headlining Coachella alongside Tyler, the Creator and Doja Cat this April.

Del Rey will headline the main stage of the Friday across both weekends of the Californian festival.

To shop the Skims Valentine’s Day range worn by Lana Del Rey from 23 January head to skims.com.