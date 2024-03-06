Skims release new neon range – and this is how to buy it

Skims is releasing new neon colourways of some of its most popular products – and this is how to buy it.

The Kim Kardashian-founded shapewear brand is embracing spring with its new “juicy update” to the cotton lounge range.

Fans can shop the new Skims Cotton collection from 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm GMT on 6 March via skims.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The new, limited edition neon colourways – named daffodil and apricot – will be available to shop in a number of styles.

The new drop will include the best-selling Cotton Rib Tank as well as the Cotton Rib Scoop Bralette, which are both available in sizes XXS to 4X.

You may like to watch

They can be paired with the likes of the Briefs or the Loose Boxers, which will also be available in the neon colours.

Fans of Skims can also get their hands on popular one-pieces in the new shades, with the Cotton Rib Onesie and Cotton Rib Tank Dress available in the latest drop.

You can shop the new neon colourways in the cotton lounge range from 6 March exclusively at skims.com.

It follows up the brand’s recent Skims French Terry collection, which marked their first employee-led campaign.

The brand swapped out big names like Lana Del Rey and Usher, to put the spotlight on the women behind-the-scenes of Skims.

“This campaign came about because I would always see our team looking so cute in Skims at the office,” said Kardashian.

“They serve as a huge inspiration for the way we design, fit and style our collections. I love our team and am so proud of them, so I thought what better way to highlight some of the women who truly make it happen here at Skims than to feature them in a campaign.”

The French Terry collection features sweat sets made from soft organic cotton in blue-grey, black and mint green, that are designed to be worn inside and outside the home and you can shop it at skims.com.