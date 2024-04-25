Kim Petras cancels summer festival shows due to ‘health issues’

Kim Petras has cancelled her summer festival shows due to developing “health issues”, she has revealed.

The “Unholy” hitmaker took to her social media platforms on 24 April to make the announcement, writing: “My buns, I’m devastated to be writing this but I’m going through some health issues and under medical advice I have had to make the hard decision to not perform at festivals this summer.”

“I love u so much and I’ll make it up to you and be back better than ever very soon.”

Petras did not go into detail about the conditions she’s currently facing, but was scheduled to perform at a number of shows this summer, including Primavera Sound, Barcelona, Mighty Hoopla, London, Primavera Porto, and Capitol Hill Block Party in Seattle, US.

Just last week, Petras was announced as the headliner for LadyLand 2024, the annual Pride festival in Brooklyn, New York.

In February, Petras released her latest EP, Slut Pop Miami. The album discusses themes of sex-positivity and LGBTQ+ inclusivity in several of its tracks, with the singer revealing in an interview that she feels “strongly about” the topics.

Speaking to the BBC just after the album’s release, she said: “I’ve always been surrounded by incredible women. Even at school, the people who stood up for me and understood my condition were female.”

The Grammy award-winner has always been a valiant supporter of the community, going on to reject anti-trans and sexist policies — which have been seen in the US with drag bans and anti-trans bills, to the UK government’s alarming school guidance on teaching trans pupils, and Rishi Sunak’s apparent disregard for murdered trans teen Brianna Ghee.

“I think men’s desire to control women’s bodies has been the plague of this planet forever,” she said. “It very much goes hand in hand with being transgender. The people who wanted to forbid me to transition are the same ones who want to forbid women to have abortions or have sex and even make money from it.”