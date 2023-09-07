Cher is ensuring that Christmas comes early in 2023 after unveiling the artwork for her first-ever festive album, Christmas.

The legendary songstress, 77, first teased plans for a Christmas record earlier this summer, sharing with fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, that she was working on new material for the album.

On Thursday (7 September), Cher took to the platform once again to share the bauble-filled artwork for the LP, which is aptly named Christmas.

“Are you spending Christmas with me?” the star wrote in the caption, alongside the hashtag #cherchristmas.

Cher’s Christmas album artwork sees the Grammy, Emmy and Oscar-winner atop an icy rock surrounded by red and silver baubles, while harking back to her 1970s style era with long black hair, white shit and bedazzled denim flares.

The hard launch of Christmas comes following a series of video teasers on X this week, one of which intriguingly featured audio of Cher’s 1998 smash hit “Believe” mixed with the festive-sounding lyrics “Love’s the only thing I want this year.”

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Monday (4 September), the “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer teased that Christmas will feature collaborations with some as-yet unknown special guests.

“I really am proud of this. It’s a Cher Christmas album. It’s not your mother’s Christmas album”, the LGBTQ+ icon and longtime ally declared.

“I’m really, really excited because there’s millions of people on it! I’ve never had duets! I’ve never had people on any of my records! This was a last-minute thing … but they’re special. All of them.”

Christmas is Cher’s first album since 2018’s ABBA covers record Dancing Queen, which arrvied as a tie-in with the star’s appearance in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

I’M SO +%#~>€ EXCITED ABOUT

MY 🎅🏼🎄ALBUM. NEVER WANTED 2 DO ONE, BUT ITS AS GOOD AS ANY RECORD IVE MADE.

THIS IS NOT UR”MOTHERS

🎅🏽🎄🎅🏼ALBUM” — Cher (@cher) July 31, 2023

Cher has teased that Christmas includes original material, which would be her first since 2013’s Closer to the Truth, released a decade ago.

In July, the singer wrote on X – with trademark emojis interspersed throughout – that she was “so excited” about the album, which she declared was “as good as any record I’ve ever made”.

While there’s not release date for Cher’s Christmas yet, the sound of slay-bells is definitely nearing.