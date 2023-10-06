Watch out Mariah Carey, Cher is coming for your Christmas crown with her new single “DJ Play a Christmas song” which dropped today (6 October) to joyous reviews.

Spooky season may be in full swing but the “Goddess of Pop” herself, Cher, is heralding in the festive season after dropping the first single in her upcoming seasonal studio album, titled Christmas.

The 13-track album features highly-anticipated collabs with global sensations such as Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé, Cyndi Lauper, Tyga and Darlene Love.

The full album, described by Cher as “not your mother’s Christmas album”, is set to come out later this month, and we’ve been given our first taste of what’s in store after the 77-year-old “Believe” singer released the lead single, titled “DJ Play a Christmas Song”.

The three-and-a-half minute pop-dance track – produced by Cher’s long-time producer Mark Taylor – does exactly what it says on the tin by firing up the Christmas spirit with Cher’s trademark vocals and unique musical style.

“I wanna be dancing all night long / It’s cold outside, but it’s warm in here,” Cher sings at one point. “Need a littlе joy and a little escape / Feeling the spirit / You just wanna hear it,” she belts at another.

Over on social media, many fans are raving about Cher’s festive debut.

“‘DJ Play a Christmas Song’ slaps. [I don’t care] any other opinions are invalid! Top tier Christmas music that’s gonna be on nonstop for me,” one person wrote.

“When I tell you I am OBSESSED,” another added.

Cher turned "Believe" into a Christmas song! It's pretty good, though! pic.twitter.com/VsibJqM2Gy — James (@GarionOrb) October 6, 2023

Just heard the new Cher Christmas track. It's good! Sounds exactly like you'd imagine a Cher Christmas song to sound like. Heavy vocoder and dance music pic.twitter.com/L5rzY7Xwip — Jason72781 (@jsy2781) October 5, 2023

cher it’s fabulous love the lyrics & the beat def a cher christmas album DJ play a Christmas song I wanna be dancing all night long it’s cold outside But it’s warm in here🎄🤶🏻🎅🏻❤️🎤🎵 pic.twitter.com/PVk8Yy6Tjm — Matthew Angelo (@sewingguy15) October 6, 2023

DJ Play a Christmas Song has to be #1 for 3 months tbh — adam robert 🪩 (@AdamRobert98) October 5, 2023

I just listened to DJ play a Christmas song by cher from her new Christmas album and it's amazing I would recommend. its an amazing song — James Murphy #musicbox30 (@JamesMu58363577) October 6, 2023

dj play a christmas song i wanna be dancing all night long 🕺 — boris 🧝🏼‍♂️ (@ctzenbld) October 5, 2023

It seems to be hitting all the right spots, even if some people do think Cher could ramp up the high-camp energy even further.

Never thought I'd be in a position where I had to say this, but the Cher Christmas single just isn't camp enough. MORE SLEIGH BELLS! MORE CHIMES! https://t.co/2pNROdxP8I — Paul Lang (@rudemrlang) October 6, 2023

The full 13 song track list for Cher’s Christmas is as follows:

‘DJ Play A Christmas Song’

‘What Christmas Means To Me’ (with Stevie Wonder)

‘Run Run Rudolph’

‘Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)’ (with Darlene Love)

‘Angels In The Snow’

‘Home’ (with Michael Bublé)

‘Drop Top Sleigh Ride’ (with Tyga)

‘Please Come Home For Christmas’

‘I Like Christmas’

‘Christmas Ain’t Christmas Without You’

‘Santa Baby’

‘Put A Little Holiday In Your Heart’ (with Cyndi Lauper)

‘This Will Be Our Year’

Cher’s Christmas album comes out on Friday, 20 October.