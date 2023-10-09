Broadcaster, author and LGBTQ+ legend Rylan is set to host the 2023 PinkNews Awards, sponsored by Lloyds Banking Group.

The awards will return for their 10th year on Wednesday, 18 October in central London. The annual event brings together the UK’s biggest and brightest LGBTQ+ icons and most influential change-makers, ground-breakers and scene-shakers.

This year’s event, which sees WeAre8 join as presenting partner, will bring a dash of glitter to the capital’s social calendar.

Starting his career as a breakthrough contestant on The X Factor and winning Celebrity Big Brother shortly after, Rylan is a national treasure. From hosting Eurovision semi-finals and his own weekly Radio 2 show to appearing on Celebrity Gogglebox alongside his iconic mother Linda, Rylan is one of the UK’s most sought-after broadcasters.

On hosting the 2023 PinkNews Awards, Rylan said: “What a year it’s been for the LGBTQ+ community. From the challenges we’ve faced, to the increased visibility we’ve seen on our screens, these awards are all about celebrating the people and companies that are making a difference.

“See you on the 18 October!”

Commenting on the announcement, Benjamin Cohen, the founder and chief executive of PinkNews, said: “We are thrilled to have Rylan taking the helm at this year’s PinkNews Awards.

“As one of Britain’s most high-profile and best-loved LGBTQ+ public figures, Rylan is the perfect host to help us celebrate the 10th anniversary of the awards.”

This year’s PinkNews Awards will welcome an array of Britain’s best and brightest public figures and celebrities to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and the important work done by PinkNews and the wider LGBTQ+ community to drive change.

Previous attendees have included Dannii Minogue, Laverne Cox, Nigella Lawson, Lorraine, Russell T Davies, Theresa May, Kier Starmer and Sadiq Khan.

Danny Beard (L), Ncuti Gatwa and Rina Sawayama. (Getty/PinkNews)

Nominees for awards this year include Dylan Mulvaney, Ncuti Gatwa, Alex Scott, Megan Rapinoe, Sam Smith, Virgin Atlantic, Just Eat, Tesco, Wickes and Vodaphone.

Tables for the awards can be booked via the PinkNews Awards website.

Here are the categories for the 2023 PinkNews Awards:

Public voting categories

Drag Artist of the Year

Entertainer of the Year

Ground-breaking Broadcast of the Year

Inclusive Fashion Brand of the Year

Screen Moment of the Year

Social Media Moment of the Year

Sports Personality of the Year, sponsored by Sky Sports

The Good News Award, sponsored by WeAre8

Self-nomination categories