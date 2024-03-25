Elliot Page calls out ‘devastating’ attacks on LGBTQ+ rights at Juno Awards

Elliot Page has called out the “devastating” elimination of LGBTQ+ rights globally while presenting the Humanitarian Award at the 2024 Juno Awards in Canada.

The Hollywood actor, who recently reflected on the “endless, full-blown lies” about trans lives in an exclusive interview with PinkNews, presented the Humanitarian Award to Canadian pop duo Tegan and Sara during the ceremony on Sunday (24 March).

Tegan and Sara, who both identify as queer, work to fight for LGBTQ+ equality and gender justice, through the Tegan and Sara Foundation, which raises awareness and funds to fight for equality.

Citing the work the pair’s foundation has done so far, Page said: “We are at a time in history where the rights of LGBTQ2+ people are being revoked, restricted and eliminated throughout the world, and the effects are devastating.”

Accepting the award Sara, said: “If the world was not so hostile to LGBTQ2+ people, we would see ourselves purely as musicians.”

“Advocating for our community’s rights is a great privilege and we are dedicated to confronting any form of discrimination that threatens the well-being of our community,” she added.

Elliot Page (left) with Tegan and Sara at the 2024 Juno Awards. (Cindy Ord/Getty)

Page, who came out publicly as trans in 2020 and stars in Dominic Savage’s new drama, Close To You, as a trans man, Sam, previously gave advice to trans and queer people who want to be better seen and understood by their families.

“For me, with my mom, I would send her stuff, articles which she read. So, in many ways, I think it’s about sharing the correct information, because there are endless, full-blown lies about our lives, our healthcare, just who we are,” he told PinkNews.

“That’s something I found really, really helpful: sharing the correct information to help educate people, whether it’s an article or a memoir by a trans person,” Page added.

Page’s own memoir, Pageboy, was published last year.