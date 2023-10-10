Big Brother UK fans divided over Farida’s ‘wild’ questions for Hallie

Big Brother UK fans don’t know how to feel about Farida and Hallie’s conversation on Tuesday night (10 October).

Hallie, who bravely came out as transgender to her new housemates on day one of the reality show revival, faced some pretty intense questioning from the 50-year-old make-up artist who wanted to learn more about what it meant to be trans.

Farida explained that she felt it was important to educate herself on Hallie’s situation, and sat down with her to ask her some rather intimate questions.

“Hallie can I ask, me who you have relationships with…” Farida began, before Hallie cut her off and told her: “I haven’t had a relationship yet.”

But Farida persisted: “If a guy was to get with you would they be seen as gay?”

Hallie simply replied: “I won’t have sex until I have my full transition.

“There’s men out there who specifically like trans women, and there’s men out there that will just see me as a woman, and just be with me as a woman.”

Later on in the day, Hallie discussed the awkward encounter with some of her other housemates.

“When Farida said to me, ‘if a man was to be with you does that make them gay?’

“I was like no I’m a woman, they like me like I’m a woman. She was all confused.”

Hallie admitted that the interrogation was a bit “frustrating.”

Viewers at home had very different takes on the conversation.

While some found it admirable that Farida wanted to educate herself, others found her line of questioning wildly inappropriate.

“Farida, I know this conversation might be innocent but… Hallie looks uncomfortable”, tweeted one viewer.

Farida, I know this conversation might be innocent but… Hallie looks uncomfortable🫣 #BBUK #BigBrotherUK — Eliza Thornberry (@MiZz_Virtuous) October 10, 2023

Another commented: “I don’t blame Hallie one second for being annoyed with Farida. By all means ask questions to get educated but those were inappropriate. There’s a time and a place and that wasn’t the time or the place.”

I don't blame Hallie one second for being annoyed with Farida. By all means ask questions to get educated but those were inappropriate. There's a time and a place and that wasn't the time or the place. #BBUK #BigBrother #BigBrotherUK — ANDY GIBSON (@AndyGibsonTV) October 10, 2023

Farida, girl. Hallie is a WOMAN. The men that date her are not gay as she is a WOMAN. #BBUK #BigBrotherUK pic.twitter.com/2fhmwZxXps — tayyy (@taylortaskerrr) October 10, 2023

“Does Farida not understand Hallie is a woman, I dunno I feel this questions are a bit wild tbh,” noted a third.

Does Farida not understand Hallie is a woman, I dunno I feel this questions are a bit wild tbh 🤦🏾‍♀️ #BBUK #BigBrotherUK pic.twitter.com/aLDSJHVayH — S 🧚🏾 (@SSadiW8) October 10, 2023

On the complete opposite end of the spectrum, one viewer raved: “Farida and Hallie conversation is very healthy, younger generation educating the older conversation.”

Farida and Hallie conversation is very healthy, younger generation educating the older conversation 🤗 #BigBrotherUK — Billy Wick (@unexplained94) October 10, 2023

It’s ok to not understand, it’s ok to ask questions, it’s ok to disagree even.



That’s a vibe I feel we lose sometimes. The world doesn’t change overnight, and you don’t fight ignorance with more ignorance #BBUK #BigBrotherUK #Farida #Hallie — HeavensGate Trading 🕊 (@HeavensGate_eth) October 10, 2023

“The way Hallie and Farida are having this conversation is so lovely, accepting and open. We need more people and more conversations like this,” agreed another.

The way Hallie and Farida are having this conversation is so lovely, accepting and open. We need more people and more conversations like this#BigBrotherUK #BBUK — Chloe BSc 🦻🏻🧏🏻‍♀️ (@PastelUnicorn5) October 10, 2023

I don’t think Farida was doing the most asking Hallie those questions. She was quite respectful asking Hallie how it works so I’m confused why she’s now bitching about her. #BigBrotherUK — Kobina (@manlikekobzuna) October 10, 2023

Thankfully, any hint of conflict came to a halt by the end of the day, when Farida and Hallie talked out their differences.

“The thing is that I don’t believe in bullying. I was just curious because I feel it’s my first opportunity… it’s a social experiment being in here,” Farida told Hallie.

“Different people celebrating their culture and what they’re about.”