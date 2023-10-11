Some members of the LGBTQ+ community are thirsting over Frank Biden, after a nude selfie of the president’s brother was leaked on a gay porn site.

The photo, which was first uploaded to guyswithiphones.com in 2018, was reportedly uncovered and shared online by right-wing not-for-profit organisation Marco Polo.

Gays have wasted no time reacting to the leaked image, with many admiring Frank Biden, and sharing memes to showcase their responses.

Frank Biden has said he’s “not even looked” at the leaked photo.

One person claimed that the photo was so impressive it could change the way America votes in the 2024 presidential election.

Others can’t seem to get enough of looking at it.

Frank, who has a long-term partner, Mindy Ward, confirmed to the Daily Mail that he was the man pictured, but denied posting the nude anywhere.

“I haven’t even looked at it,” he said. “They must have hacked my phone. Anything that is a revealing picture of some kind is between Mindy and me.

“I really don’t want to start my day off this way.”

Despite Frank’s nonchalance over the leak, right-wingers are claiming it could be part of a move to drive Joe Biden from the White House.

Marco Polo commented on the leak, after discovering the photo, in a bid to shame the Bidens, following the president’s son, Hunter, also having his nudes leaked.

Cruel comments under the post called the family “perverts”.

Last month, president Biden vowed to prevent LGBTQ+ groups from being “prosecuted or targeted with violence” across the world.

Despite his support of the LGBTQ+ community, Biden has held office during one of the most-sustained legislative attacks against the queer community in recent history, with an ongoing report on state legislatures by the American Civil Liberties Union tracking 501 anti-queer bills filed in the US since the beginning of the year.